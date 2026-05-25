Editor's Review Kenya Met has issued a weather outlook warning of continued rainfall in several parts of the country for the week running from May 26 to June 1.

The Kenya Meteorological Department has issued a weather outlook warning of continued rainfall in several parts of the country for the week running from May 26 to June 1.

In an update on Monday, May 25, Kenya Met said rainfall is expected to continue in the Highlands East and West of the Rift Valley, the Lake Victoria Basin, the South Rift Valley, the Coast, and some parts of Northeastern Kenya.

The agency further warned that heavy rainfall events may occur in some areas along the Coast and in Garissa County

At the same time, daytime average temperatures of more than 30°C are expected in the Coast, parts of the Southeastern Lowlands, Northeastern Kenya, and Northwestern Kenya.

Night-time average temperatures are projected to drop below 10°C in select high-altitude areas, including the Highlands East of the Rift Valley, the Central Rift Valley, and regions near Mt. Kilimanjaro.

The department also noted that rainfall has already been recorded in the Highlands East and West of the Rift Valley, the Lake Victoria Basin, and parts of Northeastern Kenya.

File image of Kenya Met Director Edward Muriuki

The highest seven-day rainfall total was recorded at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport Meteorological Station in Nairobi County, which measured 61.5 mm.

The same station also recorded the highest 24-hour rainfall total of 61.5 mm on May 21, indicating a concentrated rainfall event within a short period.

In its comparative analysis, the weather agency observed that rainfall amounts significantly decreased across most parts of the country when comparing the 11th to 17th and the 18th to 24th May review periods.

This comes days after Kenya Met urged farmers to take advantage of the ongoing rainfall in the country.

In an advisory on Saturday, May 23, the weatherman said rainfall is expected over the Highlands East and West of the Rift Valley, the Lake Victoria Basin, and the South Rift Valley over the next ten days.

The Met Department noted that the rainfall will improve soil moisture, supporting crop growth, pasture regeneration, and land preparation activities.

"The expected rainfall during this dekad is likely to improve and maintain soil moisture in areas receiving precipitation, particularly in the Highlands East and West of the Rift Valley, the Lake Victoria Basin, the Rift Valley, and the Coastal region. This will support crop growth, pasture regeneration, and land preparation activities," read the statement in part.

The department also advised livestock farmers to conserve pasture and harvest rainwater where possible to support livestock during periods of reduced rainfall.

Further, the weatherman advised farmers to monitor weather updates regularly and follow guidance from agricultural extension officers.

"Farmers are advised to regularly monitor weather updates and follow guidance from agricultural extension officers to support timely decision-making and reduce weather-related risks," KMD stated.

At the same time, the department said temperatures during the period are expected to vary across the country.

The weatherman mentioned that warm conditions are likely to be experienced over the Coastal, Northeastern and Northwestern regions, while cooler night-time temperatures are expected over the central region.