Editor's Review Newly elected Emurua Dikirr Member of Parliament David Keter has officially been sworn into office at the National Assembly.

Newly elected Emurua Dikirr Member of Parliament David Keter has officially been sworn into office at the National Assembly.

Keter took the oath of office on Tuesday, May 26, during a session at the National Assembly, where he was welcomed by parliamentary leadership and fellow legislators.

Speaking after the swearing-in ceremony, Keter thanked residents of Emurua Dikirr for electing him and entrusting him with the responsibility of representing them.

"I take this opportunity to sincerely thank the people of Emurua Dikirr for voting for me and giving me the honour and responsibility to represent and serve them in Parliament. I do not take your trust and support for granted," he said.

The new lawmaker also expressed gratitude to members of the National Assembly for the reception he received as he officially joined the House.

"I also thank the leadership of the National Assembly and fellow Members of Parliament for the warm welcome and support as I begin this journey," he added.

File image of David Keter

Keter noted that the political campaigns were now over and emphasized the need to focus on development and service delivery for the people of Emurua Dikirr.

"The By-elections campaigns are now behind us, and the time to work for our people has begun. I remain committed to serving the people of Emurua Dikirr with dedication, humility, and focus as we work together to improve the lives of our people," he further said.

Keter was elected MP under a UDA ticket in the by-elections conducted by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) on May 14.

He garnered 18,266 votes and beat the Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP) candidate, Vincent Rotich, who received 10,760 votes.

The seat fell vacant following the death of former MP, the late Johana Ng'eno, who died in a helicopter crash on February 28, 2026.

Following his election, Keter said building roads is among his top priorities once he assumes office.

He noted that he had 'inherited' a poor road network and promised to resolve the matter.

Keter made the promise when members of the press questioned him about his plan for the people of Emurua Dikirr.

"To be very sincere, Emurua Dikirr, as you have seen, because I know you have moved around the constituency, I have inherited a very poor road network, which is a very big challenge," he stated.

Keter added that he would also work on improving the lives of his constituents, the majority of whom live below the poverty line.

"The poverty level in Emurua Dikirr is very high. I have a very big challenge in trying to improve the lives of youth and women in Emurua Dikirr," he added.

Keter revealed his plan to bring the people of his constituency together and vowed to work for all, including those who did not vote for him.

He claimed that the locals had been divided along political lines since 2013, and said that he was confident that he would bring them together.