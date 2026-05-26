Editor's Review Kenya Power has announced scheduled power interruptions that will affect parts of Nairobi, Nandi, Kisii, Nyeri, Tharaka Nithi, and Meru counties on Wednesday.

Kenya Power has announced scheduled power interruptions that will affect parts of Nairobi, Nandi, Kisii, Nyeri, Tharaka Nithi, and Meru counties on Wednesday, May 27.

In a notice on Tuesday, May 26, the company said the outages will occur at different times during the day, with most areas expected to experience interruptions between 9.00 a.m. and 5.00 p.m.

In Nairobi County, the planned outages will affect parts of Loresho, Kyuna, and Westlands from 9.00 a.m. to 5.00 p.m.

Areas in Loresho set to be affected include Thego Lane, Karibu-Inn, Kaptagat Road, Loresho Ridge, Kaumoni, Loresho Gardens, Coopers, KARLO, Lions, Loresho Ridge Estate, Shinyalu Road, Shinyalu Close, Mukabi Groove, Mukabi Lane, Shamba Cafe, Mandela Hostels and adjacent customers.

In Kyuna, the outage will affect Kyuna Road, Kibagare Way, Loresho Ridge, Loresho Crescent, Loresho Groove, Loresho Lane, Thego Lane, Kyuna Crescent and nearby customers.

Parts of Westlands that will experience the blackout include Brookside Drive, Grevillea Grove, School Lane, Muguga Green, Brookside Gardens and adjacent customers.

File image of Kenya Power technicians

In Nandi County, electricity supply will be interrupted in Arwos and surrounding areas from 10.00 a.m. to 6.00 p.m. The affected areas include Cheribisi, Arwos Center, St. Roberts Arwos and adjacent customers.

In Kisii County, the outage will run from 9.00 a.m. to 5.00 p.m. and will affect Nyakoiba, Ibencho, Nyansara, Openda, Eburi, Nyamasege, Kiagware, Nyaimera, Nyansakia, Ekona, Yonduko and nearby areas.

Residents in parts of Nyeri County will also experience power interruptions during the same period. Areas listed include Gathumbi, Mathare, and Eng. Maina.

Ngari Junior, Ragati Primary School, Ragati Secondary School, Mathira Water and Sanitation Company, parts of Unjiru, Safaricom boosters, Airtel boosters and adjacent customers will also be affected.

In Tharaka Nithi County, the scheduled outage will take place from 8.30 a.m. to 5.00 p.m. affecting Kaguntu, Kaanwa Market, Chuka Vocational Technical, Mwanjate Market, Mbwiro, Kajuki Market, Njaina and surrounding areas.

Meanwhile, in Meru County, power supply will be interrupted in parts of Mikinduri and Kiguchwa between 9.00 a.m. and 5.00 p.m.

Areas affected include part of Mikinduri Market, Mikinduri Girls, Githu, Kiguchwa Market, Irindiro, Ankamia, Amungaa, Ametho Boarding and adjacent customers.