Editor's Review Gachagua argued that walking around with his wife did not mean 'amekaliwa'.

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua claimed that the leaders who have a problem with him moving around with his wife are not straight.

Speaking on Tuesday, May 26, Gachagua stated that he enjoyed going everywhere with Pastor Dorcas, and that did not mean that she had him on a leash.

He maintained that he was not any less of a man and lauded the men of the cloth presiding over the funeral of the late Rev Catherine Macharia for being united with their spouses.

Gachagua explained that he expected criticism from Kikuyu Member of Parliament Kimani Ichung'wah for attending all events with his wife.

"Every clergy member who stood here declared that he had come with his wife and asked her to raise her hand. I learned from you, and that is why I also walk around with my wife, because that is the right thing to do.

"If you were politicians, you would have been told by Ichung'wah that 'mumekaliwa' with your wives. You know, many people don't like walking around with their wives because they are not straight, they have many issues," he reiterated.

A file photo of Pastor Dorcas Rigathi listening to former DP Rigathi Gachagua's speech.



The ex-DP maintained that he did not need anybody's permission to move around with his wife and asked those bashing him to leave him alone.

He then invited Pastor Dorcas, whom he called 'Mama Boys', to address the mourners and eulogise the late Rev Macharia, who was a close friend of hers.

"I'm feeling very down today because I have a friend whom I have known for 19 years. In those years, I saw a humble, pleasant woman who cared about the community," the former Second Lady eulogised.

Gachagua condemned UDA Secretary General Hassan Omar for his alleged ethnically charged remarks targeting communities from the Mount Kenya region.

He demanded respect for the community, which he argued made tremendous contributions to the growth of the country and added that every Kenyan has the right to live anywhere and lead the country.

The DCP Presidential Aspirant expressed concerns over the spike in insecurity in the country, citing the murder of a bishop in Nakuru and the high number of child disappearances.

He questioned how the government would guarantee security for the ordinary Kenyan if it failed to ensure the safety of President William Ruto following the security breach in Kilifi County.

Earlier, Gachagua declared that if anything happened to Ruto, the country would plunge into a crisis of unimaginable proportions. He further demanded the removal of Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen from the Interior Ministry.