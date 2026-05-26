Editor's Review The late Oyoo was the late former Prime Minister Raila Odinga's advisor on Energy Policy.

On Tuesday, May 26, ODM Leader Oburu Oginga mourned the death of Professor Shem Oyoo Wandiga.

In a heartfelt message, Oburu eulogised Wandiga as the primary technical architect behind the Higher Education Loans Board (HELB) framework.

He described the educationist as a globally recognised giant of science and a respected community elder whose brilliance shaped the lives of millions of Kenyans.

"Professor Wandiga was behind the design of the university loan system and negotiating the initial World Bank funding that opened the doors of higher education to the sons and daughters of ordinary peasants," Oburu wrote.

The late Oyoo was the late former Prime Minister Raila Odinga's advisor on Energy Policy.

A file photo of the late Professor Shem Oyoo Wandiga.

The Siaya Senator explained that the late Professor was also a pioneering environmental chemist who championed the Bondo nuclear energy project.

He lauded the project as a vital necessity for Kenya's energy independence, industrial development, and the environmental protection of the Lake Victoria basin.

"His life teaches us that while our community has fought gallantly for political freedoms, the true struggle for industrial development must now be won through strategic negotiation, development, and scientific progress rather than political emotion, Oburu wrote.

The deceased was a fellow of the Royal Society of Chemistry, a professional association based in the United Kingdom committed to advancing the chemical sciences.

Oburu called on Kenyans to honour his legacy by choosing the path of pragmatic collaboration to bring jobs and lasting prosperity to our people through education.

Oyoo served as the Chancellor of Egerton University between 2013 and 2019. During his tenure, the university saw significant growth in research and innovation.

One of the major achievements was Egerton University being recognised as an African Centre of Excellence in Climate Smart Agriculture.

The late Professor is a recipient of the National Medal of Excellence in Science and Technology.