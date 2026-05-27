May 27, 2026 at 11:47 AM

Editor's Review The Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) has announced a downtime in its permit system, affecting the issuance of exemption permits to transporters.

The Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) has announced a downtime in its permit system, affecting the issuance of exemption permits to transporters.

In a notice on Wednesday, May 27, KeNHA said trucks with expired permits will be granted a two-week extension for the specific cargo covered under the permits.

The authority noted that the extension will be valid until June 9, 2026.

“In this regard, the Authority advises transporters as follows, in a bid to mitigate any delays and inconvenience caused.

“Trucks with expired permits have been granted a two-week extension for the cargo described in the permit. This exemption will apply until the 9th of June 2026,” the notice read.

File image of the KeNHA logo.

KeNHA also directed vehicle inspectors to confirm the dimensions of new applications, while stations will tag the vehicles and issue special release documents stating the action to be taken.

The authority emphasized that the tags should capture vehicle dimensions and applicable charges, adding that they will be closed after the permit system is restored.

“The tags should capture the dimensions and charges payable, and should be closed once transporters obtain their permits when the system is back online,” KeNHA said.

Further, the authority advised that applicants for abnormal load permits should submit their applications via email for review and further guidance by superintendents.

“Abnormal load applicants should send an application email to [email protected] for further advice after review by the Superintendents,” KeNHA added.

This comes weeks after the Ministry of Lands, Public Works, Housing, and Urban Development announced a temporary disruption affecting access to the Ardhi Sasa platform.

In a notice on Tuesday, April 28, the ministry indicated that users may experience difficulties accessing services through the portal.

"We are currently experiencing a system downtime, which may result in limited access to the Ardhi Sasa platform," the notice read.

The ministry apologized for the inconvenience and reassured the public that efforts are underway to restore normal operations.

"We apologize for the inconvenience and appreciate your understanding. Our team is working diligently to resolve the issue as quickly as possible," the notice added.