May 27, 2026 at 11:50 AM

Editor's Review The National Environment Management Authority (NEMA) has launched a crackdown on facilities violating environmental regulations in Nairobi.

The National Environment Management Authority (NEMA) has launched a crackdown on facilities violating environmental regulations in Nairobi.

In a statement on Wednesday, May 27, the authority said it issued notices to businesses found operating outside the law during inspections conducted on Tuesday.

According to NEMA, environmental inspectors carried out compliance checks in Industrial Area and Kayole, where two facilities were flagged over multiple environmental and safety concerns.

"NEMA environmental inspectors yesterday carried out routine checks in Nairobi’s Industrial Area and Kayole and issued Improvement Notices to two facilities," the statement read.

NEMA said Kenrom Chemicals Ltd was found to be in breach of regulations governing hazardous substance while Kayole Slaughterhouse was discharging untreated effluent into Nairobi River.

"Kenrom Chemicals Ltd was found non-compliant with Management of toxic and Hazardous Chemicals/Materials Regulations 2024; while Kayole Slaughterhouse was discharging untreated effluent into Nairobi River tributary and operating without a Effluent Discharge License," the statement added.

File image of the Kayole Slaughterhouse

Inspectors also uncovered several additional issues at the Kayole Slaughterhouse, including the lack of proper personal protective equipment (PPE) for workers, poor housekeeping standards, and the absence of solid waste tracking documents.

This comes over a week after NEMA arrested 13 proprietors in Kitui County accused of operating facilities without the required environmental licences.

In a statement on Thursday, May 14, the authority said the arrests followed a series of inspections targeting businesses across the county.

According to NEMA, the inspections focused on establishments including hotels, hospitals, and petrol stations.

"NEMA Environmental inspectors have arrested 13 proprietors of facilities in Kitui County operating without requisite environmental licences from the Authority.

"This follows environmental inspections on several hotels, hospitals, and petrol stations to assess compliance with environmental regulations," the statement read.

NEMA also raised concerns over improper wastewater management, noting that facilities are legally required to treat wastewater before releasing it into the environment.

"The Water Quality Regulations 2024 provides that facilities should treat their waste water before discharging to the environment and obtain Effluent Discharge Licence," the statement added.