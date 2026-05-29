Editor's Review A fire incident was reported on Thursday evening at Gacarage Secondary School in Murang'a County, prompting an emergency response from fire and rescue teams.

A fire incident was reported on Thursday evening at Gacarage Secondary School in Kandara Ruchu, Murang'a County, prompting an emergency response from fire and rescue teams.

In a statement, Governor Irungu Kang’ata said county emergency personnel had been dispatched to the school and were actively working to contain the blaze alongside local community responders.

"Murang’a County Fire and Rescue teams are on site and actively battling the fire alongside local community responders," the governor said.

Kang’ata assured residents that the safety of students, teachers, and nearby residents remained the county government’s top priority during the ongoing operation.

According to the statement, evacuation procedures were immediately activated after the fire broke out, with all learners successfully accounted for.

"The safety of students, staff, and nearby residents is our immediate priority. Evacuation protocols have been activated and all learners have been accounted for," he stated.

File image of Murang'a Governor Irungu Kang'ata

Authorities said the cause of the fire had not yet been established, adding that a full assessment would be carried out once the situation is fully contained.

The county government urged members of the public to avoid the school area to allow emergency teams and security officers unobstructed access to the scene.

Residents were also asked to follow instructions from county officials and officers from the National Police Service while avoiding the spread of unverified information regarding the incident.

"We understand this is worrying, especially for parents and the school community. Our teams are working to contain the fire and minimize damage," Kang’ata said.

He added that further updates would be communicated through official Murang’a County channels as response efforts continue.

The development came after a long day of sorrow following a fire incident at Utumishi Girls' Academy in Gilgil.

Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Ogamba confirmed that 16 students lost their lives following the tragic dormitory fire.

Speaking earlier Thursday, the CS noted that 808 students were at the school when the fire broke out.

"Out of that number of 808, we have 16 fatalities whose identities will be identified, and the process of accounting will be taking place with our investigators. It is an unfortunate incident," he said.

Ogamba mentioned that 79 students sustained injuries during the fire incident and were taken to the hospital for medical attention.

He said 71 of the injured students have been discharged from the hospital, while seven are still admitted.

According to Ogamba, one of the injured students was picked up from the hospital by her parents.

"Out of the 808 girls, 79 were injured and taken to the hospital, they were treated, and 71 of them were discharged. We have seven currently admitted, and one has been picked by the parent from the hospital," he stated.