Editor's Review Speaker Moses Wetang'ula explained that the MP had previously been flown abroad for specialized treatment after Parliament intervened to support his medical care.

National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula has revealed that Kwanza MP Ferdinand Wanyonyi is currently unable to speak following serious health complications.

Speaking while addressing Parliament on Thursday, May 28, Wetang'ula explained that Wanyonyi had previously been flown abroad for specialised treatment after Parliament intervened to support his medical care.

"The Honourable Ferdinand has been having serious health challenges, which Parliament took up, took him to a hospital in India where he underwent treatment, he's come back," he said.

Wetang'ula noted that although Wanyonyi has returned to the country after treatment, he is currently facing speech difficulties and is undergoing therapy in an effort to regain his ability to communicate verbally.

"Unfortunately, currently, Ferdinand has a challenge with his speech and is going through speech therapy, but we thank God that he's back," he stated.

The National Assembly speaker added, "The condition in which Ferdinand is now also challenges the management of Parliament to think about sign language in the proceedings of the House, because as it is now, the vocals of Ferdinand are not working. He can hear what you say, but he's not able to speak back; so sign language at some point will be handy."

File image of National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang'ula and Kwanza MP Ferdinand Wanyonyi

This development comes months after Wetang'ula moved to clarify circulating claims regarding Wanyonyi's condition.

Speaking on Thursday, December 4, 2025, Wetang’ula explained that the MP had been hospitalised in Nairobi for an extended period before doctors advised that he be transferred to India for specialised treatment.

"I want to inform the house that the Hon. Ferdinand Wanyonyi, the member for Kwanza, is unwell. He was in Nairobi Hospital for about a month, and the doctors recommended that we take him to India," he said.

Wetang'ula noted that he had personally spoken to the MP and that parliamentary officials had also made contact, stressing that Wanyonyi is alive and responding positively to treatment.

He stated that the clarification was necessary to counter malicious rumours circulating in the MP’s constituency.

"Yesterday, I had a conference call with him, and this morning the clerk did the same. I’m saying this because I want to send a message to the evil rumourmongers out there in his constituency that he passed on, and we are holding on to information maliciously.

"He has not passed on; he’s in a hospital in India and responding well to treatment," he added.

Wetang'ula later visited Wanyonyi in Kerala, India, where he had been receiving medical care.

In an update on Tuesday, January 13, Wetang’ula expressed optimism about Wanyonyi’s recovery after interacting with him.

"I visited Kwanza Constituency MP Ferdinand Wanyonyi at KIMS Health Care Management Limited in Kerala, India, where he is undergoing specialised treatment. I was encouraged by the progress he has made and remain optimistic about his recovery," he said.

Wetang'ula noted that the medical team handling the MP’s case provided a detailed briefing on his condition and assured him that the treatment process was yielding positive results.

"The medical team, led by Dr. Nitha J, a Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation Consultant, briefed me on his condition and confirmed that he is responding well to treatment and rehabilitation under close medical supervision. I was reassured that he is receiving comprehensive, multidisciplinary care and that his condition has stabilised," he added.