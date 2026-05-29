Editor's Review The High Court has issued conservatory orders blocking the proposed establishment of a US-linked Ebola quarantine facility in Kenya.

The High Court has issued conservatory orders blocking the proposed establishment of a US-linked Ebola quarantine facility in Kenya.

Justice Patricia Nyaundi issued the orders on Friday, May 29, following a petition filed by the Katiba Institute.

The High Court judge barred the government from approving any Ebola quarantine facility linked to any arrangement involving the United States government or any foreign agency pending the determination of the case.

Justice Nyaundi also restrained the government from allowing the entry of any persons exposed to or infected with Ebola.

“A conservatory order is hereby issued restraining the Respondents from establishing, operationalizing, facilitating, approving or permitting the establishment and/or operation of any Ebola exposure, quarantine, isolation or treatment facility in Kenya pursuant to any arrangement with the United States of America or any foreign government or agency pending the inter-parties hearing of this application,” the orders read in part.

The high court directed the petitioner to serve the respondent with the notice of motion and petition within 24 hours.

The respondents, on the other hand ordered to file their responses within 48 hours of service.

File image of President William Ruto and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

The case will be mentioned on Tuesday June, 2, 2026, for further directions.

This comes after President William Ruto held a phone call discussion with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on the ongoing Ebola outbreak.

In a statement, the US Department of State Spokesperson Tommy Pigott said President Ruto and Rubio discussed coordinated measures to secure critical medical supplies for Kenya and to reinforce the country’s health system preparedness.

During the talks, Rubio informed President Ruto that the US government intends to commit Ksh1.74 billion ($13.5 million) toward Kenya’s Ebola preparedness efforts.

Pigott also noted that the two leaders agreed to maintain close coordination as the situation evolves and to continue leveraging the long-standing US-Kenya health partnership.

“The two leaders agreed to maintain close coordination as the situation evolves and to continue leveraging the strong US-Kenya health partnership that has proven essential in addressing public health challenges in Kenya and across East Africa,” he added.

Meanwhile, President Ruto announced that the government will set up a National Response Committee led by the Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi to coordinate response, strengthen public awareness and preparedness, and mobilise resources for Ebola.

"The Government will establish a National Response Committee under the leadership of the Prime Cabinet Secretary and Cabinet Secretary for Foreign and Diaspora Affairs to coordinate a whole-of-government and whole-of-society response, strengthen public awareness and preparedness, and mobilise the technical and financial resources necessary to address any eventualities arising from the Ebola outbreak," Ruto said.