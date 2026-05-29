Editor's Review The Cambodian government has addressed reports claiming it ordered African nationals to leave the country by the end of May.

The Cambodian government has dismissed reports claiming it ordered African nationals to leave the country by the end of May.

In a statement on Friday, May 29, the Ministry of Interior accused media outlets based in Ghana of spreading fabricated information and clarified that no such policy targeting Africans exists.

"The Ministry of Interior of the Royal Government of Cambodia wishes to inform the national and international public that, recently, two media outlets based in the Republic of Ghana, published an English-language article entitled: 'Cambodia Orders Africans with Expired Immigration Waivers to Leave by May 31, 2026', accompanied by a falsified notice purportedly issued by Cambodia's General Department of Immigration," the statement read.

Cambodian authorities strongly rejected the reports, insisting the documents being circulated were not authentic.

"The Ministry of Interior of the Royal Government of Cambodia categorically rejects the fabrication of this public document and the dissemination of such false information," the statement added.

According to the Ministry, the reports amount to an intentional effort to spread misinformation and damage the country's reputation internationally.

"These publications are considered a deliberate attempt to distort facts, mislead international public opinion, and damage the reputation and image of the Kingdom of Cambodia.

"The Ministry would like to firmly clarify that Cambodia has never adopted any policy ordering African nationals to leave the country as falsely alleged in the fabricated reports," the statement further read.

The government further noted that Cambodia remains open to foreigners who comply with immigration and legal requirements, regardless of nationality.

"On the contrary, Cambodia has consistently welcomed all foreigners who fully comply with applicable legal requirements, including businesspersons, investors, tourists, and foreign workers, to enter and reside in Cambodia without any discrimination," the statement noted.

File image of Techo International Airport

The Ministry also urged media organizations globally to exercise greater responsibility when reporting sensitive immigration matters to avoid spreading misinformation.

"The Ministry of Interior of the Royal Government of Cambodia calls upon all national and international media outlets to uphold the highest standards of professionalism and responsibility in disseminating information in order to avoid creating misunderstanding and misinformation regarding Cambodia among the international community," the statement concluded.

Meanwhile, this comes days after Togo announced the removal of visa requirements for all African nationals.

The decision, which took effect on Monday, May 18, was announced by the Minister of Security, Calixte Batossie Madjoulba, on behalf of the Togolese government.

"The Minister of Security informs both national and international public opinion of the decision taken by the President of the Council to grant, effective today, Monday, May 18, 2026, a visa exemption for entry into Togolese territory for all nationals of African states holding a valid national passport," the statement read.

According to the minister, the policy is part of broader efforts by the Togolese leadership to strengthen continental unity and facilitate easier movement across Africa.

"This measure reflects the consistent commitment of the highest Togolese authorities to promote African integration, strengthen the free movement of people and goods, and encourage greater cooperation among the states and peoples of the continent," the statement added.

Despite the removal of visa requirements, authorities clarified that travelers must still comply with immigration, health, and security procedures before entering the country.

"The Minister of Security reminds travelers that the visa exemption, valid for a maximum period of thirty (30) days, does not exempt them from complying with security, immigration, and public health requirements applicable when entering the national territory," the statement further read.

The government added that travelers will still be required to complete advance registration through the state’s online platform before arrival.

"In this regard, immigration procedures relating to prior registration on the dedicated government platform remain in force. Concerned travelers must complete their travel declaration on voyage.gouv.tg at least twenty-four (24) hours before their arrival in order to obtain a travel slip to present at border posts. This slip constitutes a prior administrative and security requirement," the statement noted.