Editor's Review "Students found culpable will be charged in accordance with the provisions of the Penal Code."

Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Ogamba, on Friday, May 29, revealed that the Utumishi Girls' Academy will face disciplinary action over the fire that killed 16 learners.

CS Ogamba explained that the Teachers Service Commission (TSC) would institute the disciplinary measures after the investigations established that the principal had failed to adhere to critical regulations.

The school principal is accused of non-compliance with the safety requirements as stipulated in the School Safety Manual and the Basic Education Regulations.

The CS further confirmed that the school's Board of Management (BOM) had been dissolved with immediate effect.

"TSC has been apprised of these findings and is taking appropriate and immediate action against the Principal for failing to ensure compliance with the School Safety Manual and the Basic Education Regulations.

A file photo of CSs Julius Ogamba (Education) and Kipchumba Murkomen (Interior) at Utumishi Girls Academy.



"In particular, there was congestion in the dormitory and one exit door was locked contrary to the prescribed safety requirement," he stated.

Ogamba disclosed that two teachers at the institution were also being looked into for allegedly failing to take action despite having prior knowledge of the planned attack.

"The teachers who failed to take action despite having been informed about the planned unrest will also be subjected to disciplinary proceedings," he added.

The Education boss stated that any officers from the Ministry of Education or TSC who are found culpable of negligence in their duty will face legal and disciplinary action.

He confirmed that the fire was an arson attack and that eight students had been identified as persons of interest. The suspects will be arraigned in court by Tuesday, June 2

"The investigations will ascertain their individual roles in the planning and execution of the heinous act. Those found culpable will be charged in accordance with the provisions of the Penal Code and other relevant laws," CS Ogamba added.

Meanwhile, parents whose children are missing have been asked to submit DNA samples to aid in the identification of the deceased.

79 learners injured in the fire were discharged from the hospital, while 7 others were airlifted to Nairobi for specialised treatment at the Kenyatta National Hospital.