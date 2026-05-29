Editor's Review These guys wake up every single day just to conjure up more ways to cause pain to Kenyans - Sifuna

On Friday, May 29, Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna sensationally claimed that President William Ruto would sell the country to the highest bidder and reiterated his clarion call to remove him from office.

Sifuna, who addressed the deal between the Kenyan and American governments to set up an Ebola quarantine centre in the country, alleged that President Ruto could have been incentivised monetarily to accept the deal.

He claimed that the same incentive was allegedly the reason why Kenya deployed police officers in Haiti, and warned that affording him a second term in office would be detrimental.

"The Ruto government is just too much. These guys wake up every single day just to conjure up more ways to cause pain to Kenyans.

"When we tell you just kicking Ruto out solves 80% of our problems, you best believe! Just like he did with Haiti and now Ebola, for the right amount, this one can sell us to the devil himself!" Sifuna stated.

A file photo of President William Ruto.

The embattled ODM Secretary-General claimed that the Ruto administration had done so much damage to the county and that every new day, they find ways to make it worse.

He admitted that even the Opposition feels overstretched in trying to keep the government in check, as every new day presents a different challenge.

"I know we are expected to keep government in check as opposition, but it’s literally impossible to keep up with the breadth and depth of the capacity for evil these guys have. It doesn’t have to be like this," he added.

Sifuna is not the only leader who has expressed concern about the deal to set up the Ebola Quarantine and Treatment Centre in Kenya.

Earlier, former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua stated that the move would expose Kenyans to a high risk of death, given the low recovery rate of patients infected by the virus.

He termed the decision as reckless, greedy and unpatriotic. The ex-DP lauded the High Court for issuing conservatory orders against the implementation of the deal after the Katiba Institute filed a petition in court.

In defence of the government, Medical Services Principal Secretary Ouma Oluga explained that Kenya had its duty in global health security. He confirmed that just like it hosted COVID-19 patients, it was ready to handle those affected by Ebola.

The United States of America Secretary of State Marco Rubio confirmed that his government planned to commit Ksh1.74 billion towards Kenya's Ebola preparedness efforts.