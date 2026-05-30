Editor's Review KeNHA explained that it intends to build bus bays and improve the drainage along the road.

The Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) has notified business owners who set up shop along the road reserve of the Kamulu-Joska-Malaa-Tala-Kangundo road to vacate immediately.

In the notice dated Friday, May 29, KeNHA Director General Luka Kimeli instructed all traders to remove their goods, structures, and any other encroachments from the road reserve within 30 days.

Kimeli made it clear that the Authority will not be held responsible for any damages or financial loss incurred from demolishing structures that would not have been vacated by the lapse of the one month.

"All affected traders and occupants are, therefore, required, through this Notice, to remove their goods, structures, and any other encroachments from the road reserve within thirty (30) days from the date of this Notice.

"Illegal Occupation of the Road Reserves is an offence under the Kenyan Laws (Kenya Roads Act, 2007, and the Traffic Act Cap 403," the statement read in part.

A file photo of the notice issued by KeNHA on May 29, 2026.



The DG explained that the clearance of the road reserve will create room for planned road service improvements

These include the construction of bus bays and the rehabilitation of the drainage system along the Kamulu-Joska-Malaa-Tala-Kangundo road.

"The Project forms part of the ongoing Performance-Based maintenance and safety enhancement of this said Road, aimed at improving safety, visibility, and decongestion to improve traffic flow," the statement continued.

Kimeli added that the demolition of structures encroaching on the road reserves would be done in accordance with the relevant laws and regulations governing the protection and management of the road reserves.

Earlier, KeNHA had issued the same notice to traders and owners of unauthorised structures along the Kisii-Ahero Highway and asked them to clear the road reserve by June 27, 2026.

It explained that the project is part of an ongoing road safety improvement initiative aimed at reducing accidents and ensuring the unobstructed flow of traffic along the highway.