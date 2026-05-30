May 30, 2026 at 09:11 AM

Editor's Review A poster had suggested the CS in question welcoming Linda Mwananchi to his county.

Labour and Social Protection Cabinet Secretary Alfred Mutua has shot down reports that he is warming up to the Linda Mwananchi faction.

Linda Mwananchi, spearheaded by rebels from the ODM party, among them Nairobi senator Edwin Sifuna and Siaya governor James Orengo, has been traversing the country to advance its agenda against President William Ruto's regime.

A poster emerged indicating that the CS was planning to be part of the faction's planned tour of Machakos.

But in an X post Saturday, May 30, the Maendeleo Chap Chap party leader flagged the poster as a fake, underscoring his resolve to continue supporting President William Ruto.





Even as he commits his support to Ruto, Murua recently declared that he would not dissolve his party so as to merge with the ruling United Democratic Alliance (UDA).

On May 14, Mutua said the decision not to dissolve was made during the party’s National Governing Council meeting.

He emphasised that MCC upholds Article 38 of the Constitution, which guarantees the right to form, join, and participate in political parties and democratic processes.

Mutua acknowledged that while some parties within the Kenya Kwanza Coalition have opted to fold into UDA, Maendeleo Chap Chap has consciously chosen to remain an independent entity within the coalition.

At the same time, he affirmed the party’s support for Ruto’s leadership and development agenda, pledging to back his re‑election bid in next year's vote.

Additionally, Mutua revealed that MCC intends to field candidates for all elective positions nationwide, including Governors, Senators, Members of Parliament, Women Representatives, and Members of County Assemblies.

He encouraged aspirants interested in contesting under the party’s banner to begin preparing, noting that MCC welcomes visionary leaders committed to democratic values and development‑focused politics.

MCC was born in 2016, with Mutua successfully using it for his re-election as Machakos governor in 2017.

It's only MP Mwengi Mutuse who made history in 2024 when he successfully sponsored a motion to impeach then Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.