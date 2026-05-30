May 30, 2026 at 08:52 AM

Editor's Review The president is expected to jet out of the country next week.

President William Ruto is slated for a two-day state visit in South Africa, departing Nairobi on Wednesday, June 3.

South Africa's State House reported that the Kenyan head of state would be hosted by President Cyril Ramaphosa, with whom they would deliberate on issues of mutual interest.

"President Cyril Ramaphosa will host Kenyan President William Samoei Ruto for a State Visit at the Union Buildings in Tshwane. President Ruto’s official visit, running from June 3 to 5 June at Ramaphosa’s invitation, underscores the strong and mutually beneficial ties between South Africa and Kenya, which were renewed in 1994," read a statement from Ramaphosa's office.

The programme will feature a welcome ceremony, high‑level talks between the two leaders, and a Business Forum aimed at strengthening economic cooperation, fostering partnerships, and unlocking greater trade and investment opportunities across strategic sectors.

The visit is at the invitation of the South African president.

Presidents William Ruto of Kenya (r) and South Africa's Cyril Ramaphosa in past talks.

At the height of the visit, Ruto and Ramaphosa will append their signatures to memoranda of agreement, ahead of a media briefing elucidating the agreements reached.

South Africa has had close ties with Nairobi for years. It is during Ruto's tenure that the country granted Kenya a visa-free privilege.

South Africa officially became visa‑free for Kenyans in early 2023, following an announcement by Ramaphosa during his state visit to Kenya in November 2022.

The agreement granted Kenyan citizens visa‑free entry into South Africa for up to 90 days per calendar year.

The milestone came after years of negotiations initiated by former president Uhuru Kenyatta in 2016.

Before the breakthrough, Kenyans had to apply for visas through agents of the South African High Commission, paying application fees and waiting about four working days for approval.

Meanwhile, South Africans had already enjoyed visa‑free access to Kenya since 2017.