Editor's Review The Kenya Meteorological Department (KMD) has predicted rainfall across six regions this week.

The Kenya Meteorological Department (KMD) has predicted rainfall across six regions this week.

In a weather outlook for June 2 to June 8, 2026, the Met Department announced that rainfall is expected in the Highlands East of the Rift Valley, Highlands West of the Rift Valley, and the Lake Victoria Basin.

KMD also predicted rainfall in the Rift Valley, the Coastal region, and parts of the North-eastern Kenya region.

“Rainfall is likely to continue over the Highlands East and West of the Rift Valley, the Lake Victoria Basin, the Rift Valley, the Coastal region, and parts of North-eastern Kenya,” read part of the forecast.

At the same time, the weatherman said cool and cloudy conditions are likely to prevail over parts of the Highlands East of the Rift Valley and the South-eastern Lowlands.

File image of a weather station.

According to KMD, the cool and cloudy conditions will occasionally break into sunny intervals and sometimes be accompanied by light rainfall.

Meanwhile, the Coastal region, parts of the South-eastern Lowlands, and North-eastern and North-western Kenya are expected to experience maximum daytime temperatures exceeding 30°C.

On the other hand, the Highlands East of the Rift Valley, the Central Rift Valley, and the vicinity of Mount Kilimanjaro will experience average night-time minimum temperatures of below 10°C.

This comes after KMD released its seasonal weather outlook for the June-July-August period.

In a statement on Monday, June 1, the department forecasted near-average to below-average rainfall across several parts of the country, warmer-than-normal temperatures in most regions, and strong winds in parts of eastern and northern Kenya.

Kenya Met said rainfall patterns during the three-month period are expected to vary across the country, with the Coast emerging as one of the few regions likely to receive enhanced rainfall.

"The outlook indicates that near-average to below-average rainfall is likely to occur in the Highlands West of the Rift Valley, the Lake Victoria Basin, the Rift Valley, and Northwestern Kenya.

"The Coast is expected to receive near-average to above-average rainfall," the department said.

The department noted that the Highlands East of the Rift Valley are likely to experience light rains, while the South-eastern Lowlands and Northeastern Kenya are expected to remain largely sunny and dry throughout the season.

According to Kenya Met, counties in the Highlands West of the Rift Valley, Lake Victoria Basin, and Rift Valley, including Nandi, Kakamega, Vihiga, Bungoma, Siaya, Busia, Baringo, Nakuru, Trans Nzoia, Uasin Gishu, Elgeyo Marakwet, West Pokot, Kisii, Nyamira, Kericho, Bomet, Kisumu, Homa Bay, Migori, and Narok are expected to receive near-average to below-average rainfall.

The Highlands East of the Rift Valley, including Nairobi, Kiambu, Murang’a, Nyeri, Kirinyaga, Meru, Embu, Tharaka Nithi, Laikipia, and Nyandarua counties, are forecast to receive light rainfall accompanied by fog.

Meanwhile, Northeastern Kenya, comprising Marsabit, Mandera, Wajir, Garissa, and Isiolo counties, is expected to remain largely sunny and dry, with occasional light rains and fog over elevated areas.