Editor's Review The Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) has announced the partial closure of a section of Mombasa Road to facilitate construction works.

The Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) has announced the partial closure of a section of Mombasa Road to facilitate construction works.

In a notice on Monday, August 3, the authority said the affected section is located at the Highway Educational Complex near Bellevue and that the closure will be implemented in phases.

"The Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) notifies the public that a section of Mombasa Road (A8) at the Highway Educational Complex near Bellevue, on both bound lanes, will be temporarily and interchangeably closed from Monday, August 10, 2026, to Monday, September 14, 2026," the notice read.

KeNHA explained that the closure is necessary to facilitate the construction of a box culvert along the affected stretch of the highway.

The authority said traffic will continue moving through the area by directing motorists to the lanes that remain open during the construction period.

"All Motorists using this road section will utilize the unclosed two lanes, which shall be provided interchangeably during the construction period to minimize traffic interruptions," the notice added.

File image of vehicles on Mombasa Road

KeNHA urged road users to comply with the traffic management measures that will be put in place throughout the duration of the project.

"Motorists are further advised to follow the proposed traffic management plan as well as cooperate with the police and traffic marshals on site. Normal traffic operations on the road will be restored upon completion of the works," the notice concluded.

This comes weeks after KeNHA announced a temporary closure of a section of the Emali–Isineti (A5) Road near Simba Cement.

In a public notice on Friday, July 17, KeNHA said the section will be closed for three weeks from Friday, July 24, 2026 to Thursday, August 13, 2026.

The authority explained that the temporary closure will allow for the construction of a culvert across the carriageway at an existing natural channel.

"The Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) wishes to notify the public that a section of the Emali – Isineti (A5) Road, in the vicinity of Simba Cement, will be partially closed to traffic from Friday, 24th July to Thursday, 13th August to facilitate the installation of a drainage structure (culvert) across the carriageway at an existing natural channel," the notice read.

KeNHA noted that during the period, motorists will be diverted onto a temporary 100-metre diversion constructed alongside the closed section.

The authority said traffic will operate on an alternating single-lane basis under the direction of traffic marshals and police officers.

"During the closure period, traffic will be routed through a temporary diversion, approximately 100 metres in length, constructed alongside the closed section. Traffic will flow on an alternating (single lane) basis as indicated in the diversion plan," KeNHA stated.

Further, the authority urged motorists to exercise caution, obey traffic signs and cooperate with officers managing traffic to ensure the safety of motorists and construction workers.