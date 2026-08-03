Editor's Review Lawyer Fanya Mambo Kinuthia has dismissed social media claims alleging that former Cabinet Secretary Raphael Tuju had died.

Lawyer Fanya Mambo Kinuthia has dismissed social media claims alleging that former Cabinet Secretary Raphael Tuju had died, assuring the public that the veteran politician is alive and in good health.

In an update on Monday, August 3, Kinuthia said he had personally spoken with Tuju twice within the last 24 hours and confirmed that the claims being shared online were false.

"I have seen some idle busybodies with nothing better to do posting a lot of nonsense about Hon. Raphael Tuju. This great man is a personal friend, and I speak to him often. I spoke to him last evening and again this morning. Raphael Tuju is okay. He is fine. He is alive," he wrote.

Kinuthia also recalled a previous incident in which false reports circulated online claiming that veteran journalist Jeff Koinange had died, saying he was forced to publicly correct the misinformation after speaking to Koinange himself.

"These are the same busybodies who once claimed that Jeff Koinange had died. I remember speaking to Jeff that very morning when people were circulating reports of his death. I even had to go live on Hot 96 to inform the nation that Jeff was alive," he added.

File image of Fanya Mambo Kinuthia and Raphael Tuju

Kinuthia appealed to members of the public to refrain from sharing unverified information, particularly reports concerning the health or lives of individuals.

He warned that such misinformation can cause unnecessary anxiety and emotional distress to those affected.

"Let us desist from posting unverified stories, especially those concerning people’s lives and well-being. Such reports cause unnecessary panic, distress friends, and hurt both families and loved ones," he concluded.

This comes months after Kabuchai MP Majimbo Kalasinga reassured the public after surviving a road accident while travelling to attend a political meeting in Kitengela.

In a video, the legislator said he chose to speak publicly after reports began circulating that he had died, prompting concern among his supporters.

According to Kalasinga, the accident occurred as he was travelling from Nakuru to Nairobi to attend a gathering headed by Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna in Kitengela.

Despite sustaining injuries, Kalasinga said he was safe and recovering after receiving medical attention.

"I have received many calls because I had an accident today (Sunday) at around 7:00 a.m. in Nakuru while I was heading to Nairobi to attend Edwin Sifuna’s meeting in Kitengela," he said.

Kalasinga said he felt it was important to directly communicate with his constituents after rumours spread online suggesting he had passed away.

He noted that while he was injured, his condition is stable.

"As I speak right now, I am well; I am safe. I have decided to address my people of Kabuchai to remove any worries because some people have said that I have died. I am okay, only my arm was broken. But the doctors have done a good job and I think I am safe," he added.