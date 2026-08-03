Editor's Review DCI detectives traced the suspect to his vehicle, where they arrested him and recovered an assortment of police related items.

Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI)on Monday, August 3, arrested a police impostor following a sting operation at Yaya Centre in Kilimani.

In a statement issued by the DCI, the agency confirmed that sleuths arrested the suspect, Kiplangat Chepkwony, while responding to a distress call from a casino operating in the mall.

They traced the suspect to a vehicle he was using, where they arrested him and recovered an assortment of police related items, including a pistol.

"A search conducted during the arrest led to the recovery of a CZ 75 SP-01 pistol, an empty 9mm magazine, a pair of handcuffs, a fake Certificate of Appointment (COA) identifying him as a Police Constable, and a fake firearm certificate," the statement read in part.

DCI officers interrogated the suspect briefly before they extended the search to his house in Dagoretti North Constituency, where they recovered more rounds of ammunition.

A file photo of the exhibit recovered from the police impostor.



"The suspect led officers to his rented house in Waluku Village, Dagoretti North, where detectives recovered 100 rounds of 9mm ammunition packed in two boxes, each containing 50 rounds," the Directorate confirmed.

The investigative agency revealed that a team of investigators had been deployed to establish where the suspect sourced the recovered firearm and ammunition.

DCI explained that uncovering the source would help determine the full extent of the alleged impersonation activities.

Meanwhile, the suspect is undergoing processing pending his arraignment in court, where he will face charges of possessing a firearm contrary to Section 4 (3) of the Firearms Act.

The arrest came amid a rising concern about the spike in incidents where criminals brandishing firearms robbed Kenyans in broad daylight.

Last week, DCI launched investigations into the fatal shooting of Dr Victoria Nthunya Mutiso following an incident that occurred in Upper Hill, Nairobi.

Preliminary findings revealed that Mutiso had requested an Uber ride before the fatal shooting occurred, although the exact circumstances remain under active investigation.

The DCI said a team of homicide detectives from its headquarters, supported by forensic experts, has assumed responsibility for the investigation and is actively pursuing all available leads, including following up on persons of investigative interest.