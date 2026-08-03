Editor's Review Kenya Power has announced scheduled electricity outages that will affect parts of six counties on Tuesday.

Kenya Power has announced scheduled electricity outages that will affect parts of six counties on Tuesday, August 4.

In a notice on Monday, August 3, the company said the interruptions will take place in Migori, Nyeri, Embu, Laikipia, Kiambu, and Mombasa counties.

Most affected areas experiencing power cuts between 9:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m., while one area in Laikipia will be without electricity from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

In Migori County, power will be interrupted from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. in Wuoth Ogik, Ngege, and Osingo areas.

The outage will affect Saa Yote, Wuoth Ogik, Kadika, Ngege, Nyamware, Siling, Alara, Mapera, Waitharaga, Osingo, and adjacent customers.

In Nyeri County, electricity supply will be interrupted between 9:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. in Bellevue Market and Gatarakwa areas.

The affected locations include Bellevue Market, Bellevue Village, Kabendera, Gatarakwa Market, Kiboya Village, Mogaka, and adjacent customers.

File image of Kenya Power technicians

In Embu County, KPLC said customers in the Kianjiru Hill Top and Kirima areas will experience a power interruption from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

The outage will affect Kiritiri Police Station, Umau Market, Mutus Market, Kabururi, Mwanyari, Kwamacembe, Rwethe, Munyori, Kirima, Safaricom Kianjiru, Kamunyange, Kaweru, and adjacent customers.

In Laikipia County, power will be unavailable from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. in Timau Town and Maritati areas.

The affected areas include Timau Town, Kwa Nganga Market, Maritati Market, Kiambogo Market, Ethi Market, Ngare Ndare Market, Ngusichi Market, Ngusichi Secondary School, and River Side Village.

Siraji Farm, Batian Farm, Tima Flow Farm, Lol Marik Farm, Timau Lodge, Loberia Farm, Sand Pro Farm, Big Flower Farm, and adjacent customers will also be affected.

In Kiambu County, the outage will run from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. in Kilimambogo TTC and Kenchick areas.

Customers affected include Kenchick, Kiboko Farm, Ndula Market, Makutano Market, Kahonoki, Kilimambogo Teachers College, Magogoni Market, Ngoliba Market, Gateiguru Market, Rubiru, and Chui Rapid.

Others are Makawa Dam, New Nginyi Dam, Old Nginyi Dam, Nginyi Primary School, Lembeni, Kwa Jimmy Market, Marcvast, parts of Del Monte, Kahonoki, Kona Mbaya, Zen Petrol Station, and adjacent customers.

In Mombasa County, KPLC said power will be interrupted from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. in Mikindani Estate and Dola Feeds areas.

The outage will affect Mikindani Estate, Corrugated Sheets, Karibu Flour Mills, Dola Feeds, Transpares, Sea Harvest, Roadtainers, and Awanand.

Motrex, Yakuti Steel, Owino Uhuru, Gana Hola, Kwa Shee, Mikindani Hospital, and adjacent customers will also be affected.