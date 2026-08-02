Editor's Review Kenya Power has announced scheduled power interruptions in parts of Nyamira County on Monday.

Kenya Power has announced scheduled power interruptions in parts of Nyamira County on Monday, August 3.

In a notice on Sunday, August 2, the company said the planned outage will affect sections of Gachuba and Omogonchoro from 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

The affected area has been listed as Gachuba and Omogonchoro, with power expected to be unavailable throughout the day during the maintenance period.

Customers who will be affected by the outage include those in Gachuba Market, Omogonchoro Market, Moneke, Moitunya, Mokorongosi, Nyakegogi and surrounding areas.

This comes weeks after a report showed that Kenya’s electricity consumption rose significantly in the latest half-year period.

The Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) reported an overall increase of 8.27% compared to a similar period last year.

File image of Kenya Power technicians

According to the report released on Wednesday, April 8, total electricity utilization climbed from 5,484.54 GWh to 5,938.14 GWh, with Nairobi emerging as the dominant consumer.

"Nairobi utilized 2,627.44 GWh up from 2,415.44 GWh in the half year ended December 2024, an increase of 8.78%. Nairobi region encampasses Kiambu, Kajiado, Machakos and Makueni counties," the report read.

The Coast region ranked second in overall electricity usage, contributing a significant share despite being the only region to record a decline during the review period.

"This was a 1.04% decline from 988.21 GWh of electrical energy utilized in a similar period the previous year. This was the only region that recorded a decrease in electrical energy consumption in the period under review. This region covers Mombasa, Kilifi, Kwale, Lamu, Taita Taveta and Tana River counties," the report added.

Elsewhere, the North Eastern region posted strong growth, consuming 666.98 GWh, a 13.73% increase compared to the previous year.

The Central Rift region also recorded steady growth, utilizing 553.74 GWh during the period.

Other regions also recorded notable increases.

Mt. Kenya region consumption rose by 10.19% to 389.52 GWh, while West Kenya registered a 15% increase to 322.89 GWh.

The North Rift region, which includes Uasin Gishu and surrounding counties, grew by 10.27% to 276.69 GWh.

South Nyanza recorded the lowest overall consumption at 123.38 GWh but posted the fastest growth rate of 22.53%.