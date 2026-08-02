Editor's Review President William Ruto has congratulated Team Kenya following an impressive performance at the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland.

President William Ruto has congratulated Team Kenya following an impressive performance at the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland.

The country placed 12th overall in the final standings and finished with 12 medals, including three gold medals, four silver medals and five bronze medals.

The medal haul was led by outstanding performances on the track, with Edmund Serem winning the men's 3,000m steeplechase, Mathew Kipchumba Kipsang claiming the men's 5,000m title, and Faith Cherotich setting a Commonwealth Games record to win the women's 3,000m steeplechase.

Kenya also secured medals in the men's 10,000m walk, women's 10,000m, women's 800m, men's one mile, women's javelin and men's 60kg weightlifting.

In a statement on Sunday, August 2, Ruto praised the team's overall achievement and the impact the athletes made throughout the Games.

"We are proud of Team Kenya for an outstanding performance at the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland. With an impressive haul of 12 medals - 3 gold, 4 silver and 5 bronze - Kenya finished 12th overall, once again demonstrating our excellence on the global stage," he wrote.

Ruto paid tribute to the country's gold medallists, highlighting Serem for his victory in the men's 3,000m steeplechase, Kipsang for winning the men's 5,000m, and Cherotich for capturing gold and setting a new Commonwealth Games record in the women's 3,000m steeplechase.

File image of Wycliffe Kinyamal at the Commonwealth Games

He also recognised the silver medal winners, including Stephen Ndangiri Kihu, who claimed silver in the men's 10,000m walk with a personal best and national record, Simon Kiprop Koech in the men's 3,000m steeplechase, Diana Wanza in the women's 10,000m, and Lilian Odira in the women's 800m.

Ruto further applauded the bronze medallists, namely Leonard Kipkemoi Bett in the men's 3,000m steeplechase, Wyclife Kinyamal in the men's 800m, Timothy Cheruiyot in the men's one mile, Irene Jepkemboi in the women's javelin and Joshua Amunga Mboya in the men's 60kg weightlifting.

"We celebrate your outstanding achievements and thank you for flying the Kenyan flag high," he added.

Notably, Jepkemboi made history after winning the bronze medal in the women's javelin throw at the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, becoming the country's first-ever female medallist at a major championship.

Jepkemboi secured third place with a best throw reported at approximately 57.85 metres, finishing behind Australia's Mackenzie Little, who claimed gold with a season's best 61.88 metres, and New Zealand's Tori Moorby, who took silver with 60.04 metres.

Celebrating the achievement, the National Olympic Committee of Kenya highlighted the significance of Jepkemboi's medal.

"With her Commonwealth Games bronze in the women's javelin, Irene Jepkemboi becomes the first Kenyan woman ever to win a medal in the event at a major championship," the committee wrote.

The committee further noted that the milestone extends beyond the javelin event, marking a breakthrough for Kenyan women in field events on the international stage.

"And that's not all, she has also become the first Kenyan woman to win a field event medal at a major championship," its statement added.

Jepkemboi, a student-athlete at Texas Christian University (TCU) and Kenya's national javelin record holder, has continued her rapid rise in the sport after setting a personal best and national record of 60.31 metres during the 2025 NCAA season.