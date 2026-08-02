Editor's Review Three suspects have been arrested following a violent home invasion in Chiga, Kisumu East Sub-County, that was captured on CCTV and widely shared online, sparking public outrage.

Three suspects have been arrested following a violent home invasion in Chiga, Kisumu East Sub-County, that was captured on CCTV and widely shared online, sparking public outrage.

In a statement on Sunday, August 2, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) said the arrests were made after an intelligence-led operation conducted by detectives from the Crime Research and Intelligence Bureau (CRIB) in Nyanza and officers from DCI Kisumu East.

"Days after a brazen home invasion in Chiga, Kisumu East Sub-County, was captured on CCTV and sparked widespread public outrage, detectives have struck back, arresting three suspects believed to be behind the violent robbery," the statement read.

According to investigators, the operation began at Kisumu Rotary College, where detectives arrested Reagan Otieno Silvester, who is believed to be one of the three robbers captured on CCTV during the July 30 incident.

Police say investigations indicate he is the suspect seen carrying away a stolen 55-inch Hisense television from the victim's house.

Following his arrest, Reagan led detectives to the Rabour area in Kadibo Sub-County, where his alleged accomplice, Mohamed Ramadhan alias Moha, had been hiding.

"Upon arrival, detectives arrested Christopher Onyango Okoth and Fidel Omondi Were. However, Mohamed Ramadhan slipped through the police dragnet after scaling a perimeter wall and fleeing,' the statement added.

Detectives then searched Mohamed Ramadhan's rented house in Nyang'ande, where they recovered an imitation firearm resembling a pistol that had been hidden beneath a bed, along with several SIM cards.

"A search of Mohamed Ramadhan’s rented house in Nyang’ande led to the recovery of an imitation firearm resembling a pistol concealed beneath a bed, together with several SIM cards," the statement further read.





Police also searched Reagan Otieno's residence, where they recovered additional property believed to have been stolen.

Among the items recovered was the national identity card of a victim of a robbery with violence in which a 55-inch television and other valuables had been stolen. Detectives say the discovery provides a significant lead linking the suspects to the offence.

"The three suspects are in custody undergoing processing pending arraignment. All recovered items have been secured as exhibits as detectives continue to pursue the fugitive suspect and work to identify the rightful owners of the recovered property," the statement concluded.

Elsewhere, a 32-year-old man has been arrested over the alleged murder of his wife following a domestic dispute in Sabwani, Kiminini, Trans Nzoia County.

In a statement on Saturday, August 1, DCI said officers responded to the incident after receiving a report from the area's Assistant Chief and launched investigations into the circumstances surrounding the woman's death.

"Police officers from Waitaluk Police Station, working jointly with detectives from DCI Kiminini and Crime Scene Investigation (CSI) personnel, responded to the scene following a report from the area Assistant Chief," the statement read.

According to DCI, when officers arrived at the couple's home, they discovered the body of Joan Nanjala lying on a bed inside the house.

She had sustained multiple injuries, including a dislocated right shoulder, a deep cut above her right eyebrow and injuries to her right leg.

Investigators established that the fatal incident is believed to have occurred after a disagreement between the suspect and the deceased escalated into violence.

"Preliminary investigations indicate that the fatal attack followed a domestic dispute between the suspect and the deceased," the statement added.

Crime Scene Investigation personnel examined and documented the scene before the body was taken to Cherangany Hospital Mortuary, where a post-mortem examination will be conducted.

"CSI personnel processed the scene and documented critical evidence before the body was moved to Cherangany Hospital Mortuary, where it awaits a post-mortem examination," the statement further read.