Editor's Review The group will be landing in a region deemed to be one of ODM party's traditional bases, trying to shift the political status quo.

Linda Mwananchi is set to resume its nationwide caravans later this month, after weeks of break.

The group closed its July rallies with massive spectacles in Trans Nzoia and Bungoma counties on July 25 and 26.

Nairobi senator Edwin Sifuna, the big cheese of the movement, announced that they would be holding their next rally in Homa Bay County.

According to a poster shared by the senator, the Homa Bay leg of the tour is scheduled for Sunday, August 16.

Homa Bay County, located in the Nyanza region, is considered part of the broader Luo Nyanza political bloc and has traditionally been an ODM stronghold.

The choice of the county for this leg of the tour comes against the backdrop of a wider political realignment, with Linda Mwananchi drawing support from a number of ODM figures who have parted ways with the party's mainstream leadership following its decision to work with President William Ruto's government.

Area governor Gladys Wanga is among the top voices in ODM that have declared their support for Ruto.

Nairobi senator addressing a past Linda Mwananchi rally.

The Homa Bay rally is expected to draw significant attention as the group continues efforts to consolidate grassroots support ahead of the 2027 General Election, building on similar tour stops the group has held in other counties.

Linda Mwananchi majorly comprises ODM’s rebel wing that has vowed to block Ruto's re‑election bid.

Besides Sifuna, others in the fold include Siaya governor James Orengo, Vihiga senator Godfrey Osotsi, Embakasi East MP Babu Owino and Saboti's Caleb Amisi.

The group accuses Ruto of presiding over corruption, abductions, extrajudicial killings, incompetence, and attempts to dismantle devolution, while also trying to hijack ODM after Raila Odinga’s death.

They clash with Oburu Oginga’s loyalists, among them Wanga, governors Abdulswamad Nassir of Mombasa and Kisii's Simba Arati, and Suna East MP Junet Mohamed, all of whom back Ruto.

Meanwhile, Linda Mwananchi has been undertaking a funds drive to fund its activities.

The group unveiled its Pay Bill through which supporters channel their contributions.

Sifuna likened the public‑funded drive to practices in mature democracies where citizens bankroll leaders seeking office, saying the movement is rewriting Kenya’s political script.

He further assured supporters that every shilling will be accounted for at the end of the campaign, with a full breakdown of how the funds were utilised.