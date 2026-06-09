Editor's Review Sacco Societies Regulatory Authority (SASRA) has announced the appointment of David Sandagi as its substantive Chief Executive Officer.

Sacco Societies Regulatory Authority (SASRA) has announced the appointment of David Sandagi as its substantive Chief Executive Officer, ending his tenure in an acting capacity.

In an update on Monday, June 8, the regulator said the appointment was approved by its board after the required government consultations.

"The appointment was made by the Board following the necessary consultations with the Head of the Public Service and the Cabinet Secretary for Cooperatives and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Development," the authority said.

SASRA expressed confidence in Sandagi's ability to continue steering SASRA’s mandate and transformation agenda.

"Having successfully served in an acting capacity since August 2025, Mr. Sandagi will continue to provide strategic leadership and drive the Authority's growth and transformation agenda," the authority added.

SASRA is the government agency responsible for regulating and supervising SACCOs in Kenya.

Its primary role is to ensure the safety, stability, and sound management of the SACCO sector while protecting members' savings and investments.

One of SASRA's key mandates is the licensing of SACCOs that offer deposit-taking services.

Through this function, the authority ensures that SACCOs meet the required legal, financial, and operational standards before they can provide services similar to those offered by banks, such as savings accounts and cash withdrawals.

File image of David Sandagi

SASRA is also responsible for the regulation and supervision of Deposit-Taking SACCOs (DT-SACCOs) and specified Non-Deposit Taking SACCOs.

Another important role of SASRA is the protection of SACCO members' interests and carrying out inspections, investigations, and enforcement actions against SACCOs that fail to comply with regulatory requirements.

Meanwhile, Roble Nuno has been sworn into office as the new Chief Executive Officer and Commission Secretary of the Commission on Revenue Allocation (CRA).

In a statement on Monday, the commission announced the swearing-in, describing it as the culmination of an extensive recruitment process that ushered in new leadership at the institution.

"CPA Roble Nuno has been sworn in to office as the incoming Commission Secretary/CEO of the Commission on Revenue Allocation (CRA). This marks the beginning of a new dispensation following a rigorous yet successful recruitment process," the statement read.

Roble takes over the role with decades of experience in public service and financial management, having built a career spanning both national and county governments.

"In comes a seasoned leader with a wealth of experience spanning over 30 years in Public service, rising through the ranks in both the National and county governments," the statement added.

According to CRA, Roble brings expertise in Public Administration, Public Financial Management and Strategic Leadership.

Prior to his appointment, he served as the County Executive Committee Member (CECM) for Finance and Treasury in Garissa County and previously worked as Director of Fiscal Affairs at the CRA.

Before his confirmation into the position, Roble had been serving as Acting CEO, where he oversaw the commission’s operations during the transition period.