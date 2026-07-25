Editor's Review Jambojet has addressed concerns of flights being affected in the face of a looming strike by aviation workers.

Kenyan budget airline Jambojet has sought to reassure its passengers of continued service amid looming strike by aviation workers.

According to the airline, flights will continue as scheduled, despite a strike notice issued by the Kenya Aviation Workers Union (KAWU) targeting four major players in the country's aviation sector.

Speaking Friday, July 17, KAWU secretary general Moses Ndiema confirmed that the planned industrial action would involve staff at the Kenya Civil Aviation Authority, Kenya Airways, the Kenya Airports Authority and Jambojet.

He accused the four organisations of persistently violating collective bargaining agreements signed with their workers, and said the strike notice took effect on Monday, July 20, warning that unresolved grievances would disrupt operations across the industry.

In a position statement issued Saturday, July 25, Jambojet pushed back on suggestions that it is bound by any such collective arrangement with the union.

Jambojet flight attendants.

"Jambojet does not have a formal arrangement with KAWU under which employment terms and conditions are negotiated collectively on behalf of its employees," the airline said.

The carrier, a subsidiary of Kenya Airways, also disclosed that it had secured court intervention to stop the planned action.

"The airline has been granted an injunction by the Employment and Labour Relations Court restraining KAWU, its officials, members, agents and any persons acting on its behalf from calling for, promoting or proceeding with the proposed industrial action pending the hearing and determination of the matter before Court," the statement read.

Jambojet said its operations remain unaffected for now and urged customers not to be alarmed by the reports.

The airline reiterated its commitment to safe, reliable and affordable air travel, and pledged to keep the public informed of any material developments through its official communication channels.

The dispute comes at a time when labour tensions in Kenya's aviation sector have been simmering, with KAWU pointing to what it calls repeated breaches of agreed terms by employers across the industry.