Editor's Review The president sanctioned a host of key appointments across government agencies.

President William Ruto has sanctioned a host of appointments in a gazette notice.

He named former Bumula MP named Mwambu Mabonga as the new non-executive chairperson of the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA), as part of a broad reshuffle of state corporation boards.

The notice also confirmed the reappointment of Engineer Gilbert Maluki to continue chairing the National Irrigation Authority Board in a non-executive capacity.

Meanwhile, Thuo Mathenge's appointment as chairperson of the Kenya Agricultural and Livestock Research Organisation (KALRO) has been revoked, though the notice did not give further detail on his successor at the helm of the board.

At EPRA, Faith Akiru Kuno has been brought onto the board, taking over from Jennipher Nawoi Long'or.

Other appointments cut across several key state agencies.

Rosemary Nyambura Njaramba, Philip Kibiwot Cherige and Hussein Abdinassir Mohamed have been named to the Rural Electrification and Renewable Energy Corporation Board, while Adan Haji Ali takes over as non-executive chairperson of the Public Benefit Organisations Regulatory Authority.

Daniel Achach has been retained on the Lake Victoria North Water Works Development Agency Board, and David Musila has been appointed non-executive chairperson of the National Industrial Training Board.

In the agriculture and forestry sector, Rose Sang joins the KALRO Board, while Abdikarim Mohamed Ali has been appointed to the Kenya Forestry Research Institute Board.

Joseph L. Ole Kasae has similarly been named to the Kenya Leather Development Council Board.

Njage Makanga has been appointed non-executive chairperson of the Central Rift Valley Water Works Development Agency, and Sophie Chepkorir Sang joins the board of the National Authority for the Campaign Against Alcohol and Drug Abuse (NACADA).

At the Kenya Medical Supplies Authority (KEMSA), Hesbon Omollo, Jane Masiga and Bernard Bett have been appointed directors, while George Murugu Muthui has been named chairperson of the Public Procurement Administrative Review Board, alongside five other board members whose names were also gazetted.

Johnson P. Osoi has been appointed non-executive chairperson of the Board of the Local Authorities Provident Fund, and Jeremiah Kendagor, Jane Nyokabi and Joseph Tarus have all been reappointed as members of the Retirement Benefits Authority Board.