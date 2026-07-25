Editor's Review Sifuna argued that any job is supposed to change the life of the employees, and by extension, that of their family members.

Linda Mwananchi's Edwin Sifuna has maintained his sentiment that the Kenya Kwanza government's 'Kazi ni Kazi' mantra was not practicable.

Speaking on Saturday, July 25, Senator Sifuna argued that any job is supposed to change the life of the employees, and by extension, that of their family members.

He recounted a job he got in 2010, which transformed his life almost instantly.

The Nairobi Senator explained that he had secured a job as a young lawyer with a firm in Nairobi. He revealed that while he commuted to work in a matatu on his reporting date, the firm got him a brand new vehicle to go back with.

"I left Roysambu in a matatu, and I returned home in my own vehicle on the first day. They told me that I was the Manager, Legal Affairs, so I should not be moving around on foot.

"They told me to go to the showroom and pick a car of my choice, and they would complete the payment process," he narrated.

A file photo of Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna.



Sifuna opined that for any job to be fulfilling, the employee needs to be happy with what they are doing and be remunerated well.

"The President keeps telling us that ' Kazi ni Kazi', but that is not the reality. People need to find jobs that are in line with their area of study, and pay them well depending on the industry you are working in," he stated.

The Nairobi Senator warned that the government's move to impose hefty taxes on industries is scaring away entrepreneurs who want to invest in the country. He added that the ripple effect loss of employment opportunities for Kenyans.

He added that even the companies that choose to stay despite punitive business taxes and bureaucracies end up paying their workers poorly so that they can maintain their profit margins.

Sifuna assured youths that the next government would strictly follow the law and not harass foreign investors by demanding cuts or bribes. He argued that this will create a good business environment and attract investors, who will then create several jobs for the youths.

The sentiments came after Ruto confirmed that 30,000 young Kenyans have secured internships, and stated that the number will be scaled up to 100,000 in the next three years.

He intimated that other than internships, the beneficiaries will also be equipped with several skills to help them navigate the job market.

The internship is under the Next Generation of Kenya Youth Employment Programme in partnership with the United Nations Development Programme and the Kenya Private Sector Alliance.