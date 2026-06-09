Editor's Review The Kenya Meteorological Department has predicted dry weather in most parts of the country between June 9 and June 15.

The Kenya Meteorological Department has predicted dry weather in most parts of the country between June 9 and June 15.

In an update on Monday, June 8, the department said despite the predominantly dry conditions, some areas in the Highlands East and West of the Rift Valley as well as parts of the Coast are likely to receive rainfall during the forecast period.

The forecast also indicates that intermittent cool and cloudy conditions are expected in sections of the Highlands East and West of the Rift Valley, the Southeastern Lowlands, the Rift Valley and Northeastern Kenya.

According to Kenya Met, daytime temperatures are expected to remain high in several regions.

Average maximum temperatures exceeding 30 degrees Celsius are forecast in parts of the Coast, the Southeastern Lowlands, the Highlands West of the Rift Valley, and in Northeastern and Northwestern Kenya.

At the same time, colder nights are expected in a few areas.

Average minimum temperatures below 10 degrees Celsius are likely in parts of the Highlands East and West of the Rift Valley, the Central Rift Valley, and areas surrounding Mount Kilimanjaro.

The weather agency further warned of strong southerly to southeasterly winds exceeding 25 knots, equivalent to 12.5 metres per second, over parts of Northwestern, Northeastern, and Southeastern Kenya, as well as coastal counties.

File image of Kenya Met Director Edward Muriuki

This comes a week after Kenya Met released its seasonal weather outlook for the June-July-August period.

In a statement on Monday, June 1, the department forecasted near-average to below-average rainfall across several parts of the country, warmer-than-normal temperatures in most regions, and strong winds in parts of eastern and northern Kenya.

Kenya Met said rainfall patterns during the three-month period are expected to vary across the country, with the Coast emerging as one of the few regions likely to receive enhanced rainfall.

The department noted that the Highlands East of the Rift Valley are likely to experience light rains, while the South-eastern Lowlands and Northeastern Kenya are expected to remain largely sunny and dry throughout the season.

According to Kenya Met, counties in the Highlands West of the Rift Valley, Lake Victoria Basin, and Rift Valley, including Nandi, Kakamega, Vihiga, Bungoma, Siaya, Busia, Baringo, Nakuru, Trans Nzoia, Uasin Gishu, Elgeyo Marakwet, West Pokot, Kisii, Nyamira, Kericho, Bomet, Kisumu, Homa Bay, Migori, and Narok are expected to receive near-average to below-average rainfall.

In northwestern Kenya, covering Turkana and Samburu counties, sunny and dry conditions are expected to dominate, although some areas could receive near-average to below-average rainfall.

The Highlands East of the Rift Valley, including Nairobi, Kiambu, Murang’a, Nyeri, Kirinyaga, Meru, Embu, Tharaka Nithi, Laikipia, and Nyandarua counties, are forecast to receive light rainfall accompanied by fog.

Marsabit, Mandera, Wajir, Garissa, and Isiolo counties are expected to remain largely sunny and dry, with occasional light rains and fog over elevated areas.

Similar conditions are expected in the South-eastern Lowlands, including Machakos, Kitui, Makueni, Kajiado, Taita Taveta, and inland parts of Tana River County.

For the Coast region, encompassing Mombasa, Kilifi, Lamu, Kwale, and the Tana Delta, rainfall is projected to be near-average to above-average, although intermittent dry spells are still expected.

The department has also forecast above-normal temperatures across most parts of the country during the June-August season.

"Warmer than average temperatures are expected over the whole country, with increased probabilities over the Highlands West of the Rift Valley, Lake Victoria Basin, the Coast, the North-western and North-eastern Kenya," KMD stated.

However, residents in parts of the Highlands East and West of the Rift Valley, sections of the South-eastern Lowlands, the Rift Valley, and Marsabit County should expect cool, cloudy conditions and occasional fog.