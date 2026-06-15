Editor's Review The Ministry of Interior has issued an update on the redevelopment of Homa Bay Pier, with Phase II of the project now nearing completion as final works continue at the site.

The Ministry of Interior has issued an update on the redevelopment of Homa Bay Pier, with Phase II of the project now nearing completion as final works continue at the site.

In a statement Monday, June 15, Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo said the project is part of efforts to strengthen transport infrastructure and unlock economic opportunities around Lake Victoria through investments in the Blue Economy.

"Phase II of the Homa Bay Pier redevelopment, featuring the construction of a modern ferry ramp, is advancing steadily under the Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) as part of a broader investment in the Blue Economy to unlock economic opportunities along the Lake Victoria waterfront," the statement read.

File image of the Homa Bay Pier

According to Omollo, the project is being implemented by the Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) and supervised by the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF).

The PS said the redevelopment includes several key facilities designed to improve ferry transport and cargo handling operations.

"Supervised and overseen by the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF), the project includes an engineered 30-degree ferry gradient to support smooth roll-on/roll-off operations, alongside terminal buildings, warehouses, a ferry waiting bay and a permanent administrative office," the statement added.

File image of the Homa Bay Pier

With the major structural works largely completed, contractors are currently focusing on final touches, including electrical wiring, painting and landscaping around the facility.

Once completed, the upgraded pier is expected to enhance connectivity across the Lake Victoria region, improve movement of passengers and goods, and support trade between Kenya and neighbouring countries.

"The upgraded pier and ferry ramp will serve as a vital gateway, linking Homa Bay to key domestic hubs including Kisumu, Mbita, Siaya, Busia, Migori and the lake islands such as Mfangano, while also opening up regional trade routes to Entebbe and Jinja in Uganda, and Mwanza in Tanzania," the statement concluded.

File image of the Homa Bay Pier

This comes a day after Omollo announced that the Migori County aggregation and industrial park is nearing competition.

In an update on Sunday, June 14, he said the park’s infrastructure is now fully in place and includes eight large warehouses, an administrative complex, a central powerhouse, a main store, a water tank, and an ablution facility.

Omollo noted that the construction of the project is at the final phase, with internal floor tiling and external cabro paving works ongoing.

"Its infrastructure, now fully formed, comprises eight large warehouses arranged in two blocks, an administrative complex, a central powerhouse, a main store, a water tank, and an ablution facility.

"The project has progressed into its final phase, with internal floor tiling underway and external cabro works shaping access roads and walkways," he said.

The project, which is jointly implemented by the national government and the Migori county government, sits on a 100-acre site at Macalder Kanyarwanda in Nyatike Constituency.

Omollo highlighted that the park is designed as a centralized agro-processing and manufacturing hub, supporting fish, sweet potatoes, sugar, rice, maize, and horticultural produce, among other commodities.

"Equipped with modern storage and cold chain systems, the facility is structured to streamline aggregation, reduce post-harvest losses and improve producer returns by minimizing inefficiencies along the value chain," he added.

Omollo also said the industrial park will serve all the 8 sub-counties in Migori and will generate approximately 30,000 jobs.

"The park is expected to scale county-led industrialization and generate approximately 30,000 jobs, strengthening the region's economic potential," he further said.