Editor's Review Martha Karua has called for legal action against nominated Senator Karen Nyamu after she allegedly sent her supporters to eat at a hotel and failed to pay.

PLP Party leader Martha Karua has called for legal action against nominated Senator Karen Nyamu after she allegedly sent her supporters to eat at a hotel and failed to pay.

Speaking on Sunday, June 14, Karua criticized Nyamu over the allegations, describing the incident as being contrary to the principles of leadership and integrity.

Karua urged the owner of the establishment to move to court and sue the UDA-nominated senator.

“I think the owners of those establishments must pursue her legally. No leader, no person can walk into an establishment and eat food and not pay for it.

“That is not only unbecoming, it is also against the leadership and integrity chapter,” said Karua.

File image of Martha Karua.

This comes after a Dickens Odhiambo, popularly known as Kamau wa Kisumu, accused Nyamu of sending her supporters to eat at his hotel and allegedly failed to foot the bill.

Speaking during a Bunge La Mwananchi session, Odhiambo said he thought it was a lucky day for his establishment before realizing it was a challenge.

“Karen Nyamu came to Mama Lucy Hospital and asked where Kamau wa Kisumu's hotel was. I then saw a large number of people coming. I was surprised and thought it was my lucky day. I wondered where they had come from, but after looking closely, I saw Karen Nyamu,” he narrated.

Odhiambo claimed that after the supporters consumed everything, before Nyamu asked him for his M-Pesa number, but did not pay her the money.

"People ate, and afterward Nyamu asked me to give her my M-Pesa number. I gave it to her, but I have never been paid,” he claimed.

Meanwhile, Nyamu has admitted to sending her supporters to eat from Odhiambo’s hotel, saying it was a retaliation against claims he made about her.

“I first wanted to confirm that the hotel belonged to you. After confirming, I told everyone who I was with and the people nearby, to go and eat at the hotel. I had no other way of revenging what you did to me," Nyamu explained.