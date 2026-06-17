Editor's Review KEMRI had addressed claims alleging that it is recruiting 200 volunteers to be deliberately infected with malaria in exchange for Ksh48,000.

The Kenya Medical Research Institute (KEMRI) has dismissed as misleading social media claims alleging that it is recruiting 200 volunteers to be deliberately infected with malaria in exchange for Ksh48,000.

The claims circulated widely on social media after a post alleged that KEMRI was seeking volunteers for a malaria study that would require participants to spend 24 days in hospital while receiving daily payments of Ksh2,000.

In a statement on Wednesday, June 17, KEMRI refuted the allegations and urged members of the public to verify information through its official channels before sharing it.

"KEMRI wishes to clarify that claims circulating on social media alleging that the Institute is recruiting volunteers to be deliberately infected with malaria for payment are misleading and inaccurate," the agency said.

KEMRI explained that all research involving human participants is conducted within established ethical and regulatory frameworks.

"All KEMRI research involving human participants is conducted under strict ethical and regulatory oversight, with participant safety and informed consent as core requirements," the agency added.

File image of the Kenya Medical Research Institute (KEMRI) research facility

KEMRI urged the public to seek information directly from the institute’s verified communication platforms whenever questions arise regarding its research programs and activities.

"We encourage the public to rely on KEMRI’s official communication channels for accurate information and to verify content before sharing," the agency further said.

This comes months after the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation dismissed claims circulating on social media alleging that it is involved in releasing mosquitoes in Kenya.

In a statement on Monday, February 9, the organization denied the claims, stating that it does not run any such operations either in Nairobi or elsewhere.

"The Gates Foundation is aware of social media posts claiming that we release mosquitoes in Kenya. This claim is false.

"The Gates Foundation does not release mosquitoes, operate laboratories that do so, or run vector-control activities in Nairobi or anywhere else," the statement read.

Gates Foundation also clarified that malaria control initiatives in Kenya are managed locally, with the foundation only playing a supportive role.

"In Kenya, malaria prevention and control efforts are led by Kenyan authorities and institutions, in accordance with national laws and regulatory oversight.

"The foundation supports Kenyan-led priorities transparently and responsibly, working alongside governments, researchers, and public health partners," the statement added.

Notably, gene drive technology is a new genetic tool designed to help fight malaria by targeting the mosquitoes that spread the disease.

Normally, a gene has a 50% chance of being passed on to the next generation, but a gene drive can ensure almost all offspring inherit a specific trait.

Scientists are using this technology to either reduce mosquito populations by making females infertile or to make mosquitoes unable to carry the malaria parasite.

Over time, this could significantly lower malaria transmission.