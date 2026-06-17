Editor's Review The Commission on Administrative Justice (Office of the Ombudsman) has appointed Naisiae Paloshe Tobiko as its new Chief Executive Officer and Commission Secretary.

The Commission on Administrative Justice (Office of the Ombudsman) has appointed Naisiae Paloshe Tobiko as its new Chief Executive Officer and Commission Secretary.

In a statement on Tuesday, June 16, the commission announced that Tobiko emerged as the successful candidate following the completion of a competitive recruitment process.

"The appointment follows the successful conclusion of a rigorous, transparent, competitive, and merit-based recruitment process conducted in strict compliance with Article 232 of the Constitution of Kenya, the Commission on Administrative Justice Act, and the applicable Public Service Commission guidelines on recruitment and selection," the statement read.

The Office of the Ombudsman noted that the vacancy drew strong interest from qualified professionals across different sectors.

"The recruitment exercise attracted a total of forty (40) applications from highly qualified professionals drawn from diverse sectors. Following a comprehensive evaluation of qualifications, competencies, experience, and suitability against the statutory requirements of the position, ten (10) candidates were shortlisted and invited for interviews," the statement added.

The commission stated that the shortlisted candidates underwent extensive assessments focusing on leadership, integrity, strategic vision, and professional competence.

"The shortlisted candidates underwent a thorough assessment by an interview panel, which evaluated their leadership capabilities, strategic vision, professional competence, integrity, and capacity to provide effective stewardship of the Commission in the discharge of its constitutional and statutory mandate.

"Throughout the process, the Commission upheld the principles of fairness, transparency, accountability, inclusivity, equal opportunity, and competitiveness, thereby safeguarding the integrity and credibility of the exercise," the statement noted.

Following the interviews and deliberations, the commission settled on Tobiko as the most suitable candidate for the position.

"Upon conclusion of the interviews and subsequent deliberations, the Commission identified Ms. Naisie Paloshe Tobiko as the most suitable candidate for appointment to the position," the statement further read.

File image of Office of the Ombudsman Chairperson Charles Dulo

According to the Office of the Ombudsman, Tobiko brings more than 15 years of experience in governance, electoral management, and public administration.

Before her appointment, she served as a County Elections Manager at the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC), where she oversaw electoral operations, institutional planning, stakeholder engagement, financial management, and governance processes.

She holds a Master of Arts degree from the University of Nairobi and a Bachelor of Arts degree in Communications, with electives in Psychology and Community Development, from Daystar University.

Tobiko has also undertaken professional training in strategic leadership development, democratic elections management, public relations, and public administration.

During her career at the IEBC, she held several senior positions, including Manager, Commission Services; Manager, Field Services; Office Executive to the Chairperson/Personal Assistant to the Chairperson; and Constituency Elections Coordinator.

"In these roles, she has provided strategic and operational leadership, coordinated national electoral processes, managed high-level stakeholder engagements, strengthened institutional governance systems, and supported the implementation of key organizational priorities," the statement read.

According to the commission, as CEO and Commission Secretary, Tobiko will be responsible for leading the institution's operations and implementing its strategic agenda.

"As the Accounting Officer and Chief Executive Officer of the institution, Ms. Tobiko will provide strategic and transformative leadership in the implementation of the Commission's programmes and policies, enhance operational efficiency and institutional effectiveness, strengthen stakeholder engagement, and support the realization of the Commission's strategic objectives," the statement further read.

The commission said Tobiko will also play a key role in promoting administrative justice, addressing maladministration in public service, facilitating access to information, advancing accountability and transparency in public institutions, and protecting citizens' rights in their interactions with public bodies.

"The Commission congratulates Ms. Naisie Paloshe Tobiko on her appointment and looks forward to the leadership, innovation, and expertise she will bring in advancing the Commission's vision and mandate in service to the people of Kenya," the statement concluded.

The development comes months after the commission announced the resignation of its Commission Secretary and CEO, Mercy Wambua.

In a statement on Friday, February 6, Chairperson Charles Dulo stated that the commission received Wambua’s resignation, informing the public of her departure from the office.

"The Commission on Administrative Justice (Office of the Ombudsman) wishes to inform the public that its Commission Secretary and Chief Executive Officer, Mercy Wambua, tendered her resignation on 27th January 2026," the statement read.

Dulo further explained that the commission deliberated on the matter during its 80th Sitting and approved the resignation.

"The Commission, at its 80th Sitting, considered and accepted the resignation in accordance with the law and the Commission's Human Resource policies," the statement added.