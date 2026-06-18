Editor's Review Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo has announced the completion of the Ngong Road–Naivasha Road flyover.

Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo has announced the completion of the Ngong Road–Naivasha Road flyover.

In an update on Thursday, June 18, PS Omollo said the flyover is now awaiting commissioning.

The Interior PS described the project as a major milestone in the transformation of Nairobi into a modern city.

“As part of the Government's ongoing investment in modern infrastructure and urban mobility, the Ngong Road–Naivasha Road Junction Flyover has now reached completion and is nearing commissioning, marking another significant milestone in Nairobi's transformation into a modern, efficient and globally competitive Capital City,” read the statement in part.

The project features an 800-metre elevated dual carriageway designed to streamline traffic flow by separating through-traffic on Ngong Road from vehicles accessing Naivasha and King'ara roads.

File image of the Ngong Road–Naivasha Road Flyover.

PS Omollo noted that the flyover is expected to ease congestion by improving traffic flow and reducing travel times between Ngong and the Nairobi Central Business District (CBD).

The project is also expected to enhance access to key urban facilities, including the Talanta Stadium.

“Once fully operational, the flyover is expected to significantly ease congestion along one of Nairobi's busiest transport corridors, drastically reduce travel times between Ngong and the Central Business District and improve connectivity to key urban facilities, including the nearby Talanta Stadium ahead of AFCON 2027,” he stated.

The construction of the project commenced in September 2024 and has been implemented by the Kenya Urban Roads Authority (KURA).

The project has been funded by a loan of Ksh3.58 billion from the Spanish Corporate International Fund (FIEM).

In February, President William Ruto announced that the overpass would be completed by June.

"I am informed that by June, the contractor will be done with this project. This junction has been a big problem with congestion. This is part of the many roads that we are undertaking in the city of Nairobi," Ruto stated.