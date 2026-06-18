Editor's Review Former Law Society of Kenya (LSK) President Faith Odhiambo has explained her decision to venture into active politics.

Former Law Society of Kenya (LSK) President Faith Odhiambo has explained her decision to venture into active politics.

Speaking in an interview on Wednesday, June 17, she said meaningful change can only be achieved by participating directly in the law-making process rather than challenging decisions after they have already been made.

Odhiambo, who recently joined the Linda Mwananchi movement, said her move into politics is driven by a desire to influence governance and policy from within Parliament.

"It’s not just about waiting to go to court and challenge the decisions or laws that have already been made; it is sitting at the heart of where you can make that difference, and that is where Parliament is," she said.

Odhiambo also dismissed suggestions that her decision to join Linda Mwananchi was politically motivated, insisting that it aligns with the values she has consistently championed.

"The decision to join Linda Mwananchi is not opportunism, it’s just following the principles and ethos that I’ve always believed in. Linda Mwananchi reflects the movement of people asking for accountability and change, and that we respect human rights and ask for better governance," she added.

File image of Edwin Sifuna, Faith Odhiambo and Babu Owino during a past political rally

Odhiambo further described the movement as one that prioritizes the interests of ordinary citizens while advocating for social justice across generations.

"Linda Mwananchi carries the ethos of a people-centered movement asking for accountability and fighting for social justice. It reflects a movement that is accepted not only by the old but also by the young," she further said.

Meanwhile, Murang’a Governor Irungu Kang’ata has declared his support for the Linda Mwananchi movement, saying he has officially joined the political outfit.

Speaking during the same interview, he said the faction aligns with the aspirations of ordinary Kenyans and offers a platform to champion key national priorities.

"I have officially crossed over to Linda Mwananchi. I am a Linda person. I view Linda like the free market of Kenyan politics, where there are no barriers to entry and exit. I will discuss where I will vie later," he announced.

Kang'ata said the country is at a critical political moment where leaders must align themselves with the wishes of the people rather than personal interests.

He explained that his decision was guided by public sentiment and what he believes Kenyans want from their leaders.

"We are in that season where people have to take a position that reflects the people’s wishes. It has nothing to do with me; it has everything to do with Kenyans," he added.

Kang'ata argued that Linda Mwananchi has the potential to unite citizens across the country and provide a platform for advancing policies that directly improve livelihoods.

"Personally, I am convinced that Linda is one entity that brings all Kenyans together. For this country to go forward, we need to put 3 policies ahead: manufacturing, more money for education, and healthcare. I believe Linda will grant us that opportunity to champion for those causes," he further said.