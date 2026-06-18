Editor's Review The emergence of the new fake online recruitment portal is a new tactic used by scammers.



The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has warned Kenyans of a new recruitment scam targeting unsuspecting job seekers.

In a statement issued on Thursday, June 18, IEBC flagged the recruitment dubbed 'IEBC 2026 Recruitment Intake' as fake.

The Commission distanced itself from the purported mass hiring and advised Kenyans against submitting applications for the non-existent jobs.

"The Commission categorically states that the advertisement is false, did not originate from the IEBC, and should be disregarded.

"Members of the public are advised not to submit applications or disclose personal information through the links contained in the advertisement or any other unofficial recruitment platform," the statement read in part.

A file photo of the post by IEBC flagging a fake recruitment post.



IEBC further clarified that the recruitment portal created by the scammers was illegitimate and urged Kenyans to only pay attention to vacancies advertised on its official website.

"The Commission reminds the public that all recruitment opportunities are advertised exclusively through the official IEBC Jobs Portal (https://jobs.iebc.or.ke) and the Commission's verified communication channels," the statement continued.

The electoral body warned scammers and shady individuals against creating, publishing, or circulating false or misleading information intended to deceive the public.

Notably, the scam had been widely shared on social media platforms like Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), WhatsApp, and Instagram.

The emergence of the new fake online recruitment portal is a new tactic used by scammers.

Kenyans risk giving their private data, such as their ID numbers and academic records, to unscrupulous individuals running fake scams.

In addition, they are also at risk of incurring financial loss as some of the scams require individuals to pay a certain amount of money to secure the 'advertised jobs'.

Scammers often purport to be IEBC officials because the Commission is known to hire many Kenyans, and offers competitive remuneration to its staff.

Other agencies which have been targeted in fake recruitment scams include the Kenya Ports Authority and the Kenya Railways.