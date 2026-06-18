Editor's Review In a statement issued by the hospital, the management expressed remorse over the incident.



The Aga Khan University Hospital in Nairobi on Thursday, June 18, confirmed the death at its facility after an individual fell from one of its buildings.

In a statement issued by the hospital, the management expressed remorse over the incident.

Aga Khan University Hospital further offer its condolences to the family members and loved ones of the deceased, but did not disclose the identity of the individual.

Notably, the medical institution has confirmed that it has initiated a probe into the incident in partnership with the local investigative authorities.

"The hospital is cooperating with the relevant authorities as they investigate the circumstances surrounding the matter," the statement read in part.

A file photo of the statement issued by the Aga Khan University Hospital.



In addition, the hospital's management has requested the privacy of the individual and family members during the investigations.

Aga Khan University Hospital further called for respect for the dignity of patients in its facility as well as the privacy of its staff.

Elsewhere, Thika Town MP Alice Ng'ang'a clashed with officials at the Ruiru Level IV Hospital over the alleged detention of new mothers due to unpaid bills.

According to the MP, the 24 mothers were held at the facility for more than three months. Ng'ang'a wanted to clear the mothers' bills but was denied the opportunity.

The hospital management explained that the Kiambu County Government had already waived the bills for the detained patients and declined to receive any money from her.

They insisted that the release of the patients must be in line with the facility's policy, but promised that the mothers would be released today.

Notably, the management called out the legislator for arriving at the facility with a crowd and police officers, stating that the privacy and dignity of patients was violated.

The mothers began agitating for their immediate release and urged the management to accept the payment from the MP.