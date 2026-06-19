Editor's Review Three suspects have been arrested in connection with a violent attack at Chemelil Academy in Muhoroni that left school staff injured and property destroyed.

Three suspects have been arrested in connection with a violent attack at Chemelil Academy in Muhoroni that left school staff injured and property destroyed.

In a statement on Friday, June 19, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) said the incident occurred on Thursday, June 18, after a gang of about 20 men allegedly stormed the institution armed with crude weapons.

"Responding with urgency, officers rushed to the scene. To their shock, they spotted around 20 men, armed with crude weapons, fleeing in different directions, some heading towards Achego while others vanished into the nearby sugarcane fields," the statement read.

Authorities said the attackers caused extensive damage within the school compound, particularly targeting the administration section.

"Upon arrival, officers were confronted with a scene of devastation. The gang had wreaked havoc, smashing their way into the administration block and vandalising the offices of the Principal and Deputy Principal," the statement added.

Investigators further revealed that members of staff were assaulted during the incident and several valuables stolen.

"The assailants not only terrorised the staff but also assaulted them, making off with 10 smartphones, cash, and other valuables," the statement further read.

In the aftermath of the chaos, injured staff members were swiftly taken to Nyang'oma Sub-County Hospital, where they are currently receiving treatment in stable condition.

Following the attack, officers launched a manhunt that led to the arrest of three suspects identified as Bernard Ouma, Thomas Onyango Ouma and Walter Owa, also known as Teddy Obul.

The suspects were apprehended at different locations within Chemelil.

"These three are now in custody, undergoing processing pending arraignment. Meanwhile, officers are tirelessly pursuing additional leads to trail and apprehend the other suspects still on the run," the statement concluded.

File image of Chemelil Academy in Muhoroni

This comes days after detectives arrested three more suspects linked to the violent disruption of a meeting at All Saints Cathedral in Nairobi.

In a statement on Tuesday, June 16, the DCI said the arrests were carried out by officers from DCI Kilimani in collaboration with detectives from the DCI Nairobi Regional Office following intelligence-led operations and forensic investigations.

"Detectives from DCI Kilimani, working jointly with officers from the DCI Nairobi Regional Office, have arrested three suspects linked to the violent invasion of All Saints Cathedral in Nairobi, where an ongoing meeting was forcefully disrupted," the statement read.

In its statement, the DCI identified the suspects as George Omondi Otieno, Effenburg Wanyama Khisa, and Melvin Alumasa Bwani.

"Acting on intelligence leads and supported by forensic analysis, detectives trailed and arrested George Omondi Otieno, Effenburg Wanyama Khisa, and Melvin Alumasa Bwani at various locations within Nairobi," the statement added

During the operation, detectives recovered a red Boxer motorcycle, registration number KMFH 161S, which investigators believe was used in carrying out the offence.

Mobile phones found in the possession of the suspects were also seized and secured for forensic examination as part of ongoing investigations.

The DCI said preliminary findings indicate that more individuals were involved in the attack and that efforts are underway to track down all those connected to the incident.

"Investigations have since revealed that the attack was not the work of the three suspects alone. Detectives are actively pursuing more leads to establish the full extent of the criminal enterprise and identify and arrest all persons involved," the statement noted.

The DCI noted that the latest arrests bring the total number of suspects in custody in connection with the incident to five.

"The three now join two other suspects, earlier arrested in connection with the incident and are undergoing processing pending arraignment," the statement concluded.