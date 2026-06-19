Editor's Review Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital (MTRH) has announced new restrictions on patient visits as part of measures aimed at preventing the spread of Ebola.

Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital (MTRH) has announced new restrictions on patient visits as part of measures aimed at preventing the spread of Ebola.

In a notice on Thursday, June 18, the hospital said only one visitor at any given time will be allowed to visit a patient at the facility.

"Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital (MTRH) has issued a public notice stating that, as part of enhanced Ebola prevention and infection control measures, only one visitor per patient is allowed at any given time," the notice read.

MTRH also outlined the approved visiting hours, stating that lunch visits will be allowed between 1:00 p.m. and 2:00 p.m., while evening visits will take place from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

The hospital urged members of the public to comply with the guidelines to help protect patients, healthcare workers and the community from potential health risks.

"All visitors are requested to adhere to these guidelines to help safeguard the health and safety of patients, staff, and the wider community. MTRH thanks the public for their cooperation," the notice added.

File image of MTRH

This comes a month after MTRH warned members of the public against a fake training advertisement circulating on social media.

In a statement on Tuesday, May 19, the hospital cautioned that the advertisement being shared online is fraudulent and does not originate from the institution.

"Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital (MTRH) wishes to notify members of the public to disregard a fraudulent post circulating on social media purporting to advertise training opportunities at the hospital," the statement read.

The hospital clarified that all official notices, including training opportunities and job advertisements, are only published through authorized platforms.

"Please note that all official MTRH advertisements, training opportunities, job vacancies, and notices are communicated through MyGov publication and the official MTRH website only," the statement added.

The referral hospital also advised the public to avoid sharing sensitive personal information or sending money in response to the fake posts.

"Members of the public are advised not to share personal information or make any payments in response to such fraudulent posts. For verified information, kindly refer to official MTRH communication platforms," the statement concluded.