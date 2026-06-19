Editor's Review The President was handed the microphone and joined in the chorus.

On Friday, June 19, President William Ruto shared a video of himself singing on stage alongside Tanzanian artiste Marioo during a concert in Mombasa County.

Ruto sang the chorus while Marioo sang the main verse of his hit song 'Mombasa' during the 11th Our Ocean Conference Concert.

The musician invited the Head of State, Mining Cabinet Secretary Hassan Joho and Governor Abdulswamad Shariff to the stage during his presentation.

The four leaders showcased their dance moves before the audience, before the President was handed the microphone and joined in the chorus.

Ruto exchanged pleasantries with Marioo before leaving the stage. The concert was attended by several dignitaries who attended the conference.





Zanzibar President Hussein Ali Mwinyi, Former United States Secretary of State and founder of the Our Ocean Conference John Kerry, and Henriette Geiger, European Union Ambassador to Kenya.

Ruto arrived in the country after his trip to the G7 Summit and jetted to Mombasa to close the Our Ocean Conference.

He met UN Secretary-General Special Envoy for the Ocean Peter Thomson, and the two held discussions on ways of strengthening collaboration in advancing sustainable ocean management and financing initiatives for the benefit of Kenya and the world.

Speaking during the conference, Ruto reiterated the country's commitment to expanding the blue economy sector through deliberate and sustained development.

In addition, he noted that Kenya is keen on ensuring the health and resilience of its oceans for the current and future generations.

The Head of State called for new and bolder ways of mobilising finance, harnessing technology and innovation, strengthening capacity, and accelerating the implementation of shared commitments in improving Ocean life.

He disclosed that Kenya will fully implement the 50 commitments we have made at this conference towards our blue economy valued at over Ksh142 billion.

During his speech, he invited the guests to explore the country before heading back home, stating that Kenya had a lot to offer in terms of tourism.