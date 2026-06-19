Editor's Review Murkomen opined that most goons were youths initially hired by politicians.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen on Friday, June 19, announced a nationwide crackdown on goons.

Speaking in Nandi County, Murkomen explained that the crackdown will take place across the country and that nobody would be spared.

The Interior CS assured that the process would be non-discriminatory, and warned against the politicisation of the operation.

"As you gave us your directions, Your Excellency, he have commenced the process of a serious crackdown of all goons across the country. The fight against goons will be indiscriminate, and when it happens, we don't want people to come and say they have been victimised," Murkomen stated.

He further alluded that the goons' crisis was caused by politicians in the country, and ruled out links to unemployment among the youths in the country.

A file photo of Interior CS Kipchumba Murkomen attending the funeral of the late Mama Zipporah Kosgei.



Murkomen opined that most goons were youths initially hired by politicians to fight political battles, who then overpowered their masters.

"The emergence of goons is not that the youths are unemployed; it is wayward political leaders who deliberately recruit goons to use to fight their political battles. After they recruit the goons overpower them, and they now start blaming the government," he reiterated.

Murkomen further declared that Kenyans were welcome to picket and exercise their freedom of expression during the June 25 planned protests.

However, he demanded that the leaders who would use the opportunity to advance their political agenda lead from the front.

"I want to see those leaders themselves and their childen at the forefront. They encourage people's children to go to the streets, then they retreat to hire goons and thugs to attack the same pople they led to the streets and people's business," the Interior Boss revealed.

He warned that while protesters will be protected by the police, any goons attempting to cause mayhem will face the full force of the law.

Murkomen sentiments came after President William Ruto warned that while he did not mind Kenyans expressing themselves on the streets, he would not tolerate destruction of property.