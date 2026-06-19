Editor's Review Kenya Power has announced scheduled power interruptions in parts of Kisii County on Saturday.

Kenya Power has announced scheduled power interruptions in parts of Kisii County on Saturday, June 20.

In a notice on Friday, June 19, the company said the planned outages will affect customers in Nyangweta, Etago, Ekona, and parts of Kisii Town between 9:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m.

In the Nyangweta, Etago, and Ekona areas, the power interruption will run from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

The affected areas are Kenyenya Primary School, Nyangweta SDA Secondary School, Etago Market, and Nyansembe.

Others are Nyakeyo, Suguta, Moticho, Engou, Nyabera, Nyamaiya, Ekona, Mogenda, Ochodororo, Maroon and adjacent customers.

Meanwhile, customers in parts of Kisii Town will also experience electricity supply interruptions during the same period from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

The affected areas in Kisii Town are Kenya Prison, Diploz Hotel, Ram Hospital, Shivling Supermarket, Ufanisi Hotel, Nyankongo, and Central Bank.

Family Bank, KCB Bank, Naivas Supermarket, Guardmat, Safaricom, Blood Bank and adjacent customers will also be affected.

File image of a Kenya Power truck

This comes weeks after Kenya Power reported a sharp rise in earnings from the growing electric mobility sector, with electricity sales for EV charging generating cumulative revenues of Ksh382 million.

In a statement on Friday, May 22, the company said monthly revenue from EV charging climbed from Ksh873,907 in July 2023 to a record Ksh35 million in February 2026.

Nairobi emerged as the leading region in EV uptake, contributing 71 per cent of the total revenue recorded.

Other regions including the Coast, North Eastern, and Western Kenya also posted steady growth in adoption.

"Our E-mobility Sales Growth Analysis Report (July 2023-April 2026) shows that electricity sales to the e-mobility sector have grown 113-fold in just under three years, from 13,500 kWh (units) in July 2023 to over 1.5 million kWh in April 2026.

"This is clear evidence that EVs adoption is no longer a pilot, but a mainstream reality," Kenya Power’s Managing Director and CEO, Joseph Siror, said.

He added, "This growth tells us the opportunity is truly national, and our focus must be on diversifying beyond the capital. This is why we are launching the EV parades today and having the E-mobility Conference and Expo in June."

Kenya Power noted that it reached a major milestone in November 2025 after surpassing one million kWh of electricity sales to the e-mobility sector within a single month.

Since then, consumption has consistently remained above that mark.