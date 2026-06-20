Editor's Review The State Department for Children Services has dismissed a viral press release claiming there are delays in the recertification, verification, and payment process for OVC Cash Transfer Programme beneficiaries.

The State Department for Children Services has dismissed a viral press release circulating on social media that claims there are delays in the recertification, verification, and payment process for beneficiaries of the Orphans and Vulnerable Children (OVC) Cash Transfer Programme.

In an update on Friday, June 19, the department flagged the document as fake and cautioned members of the public against relying on the information contained in the notice.

The forged document, dated July 15, 2026, alleges that delays in OVC cash transfer payments were caused by a backlog in the recertification and verification of beneficiaries.

It further claims that the State Department was undertaking a comprehensive exercise to update beneficiary information before payments could be processed and disbursed.

According to the fake notice, beneficiaries were asked to remain patient while verification exercises were completed.

File image of Department for Children Services Principal Secretary Carren Ageng'o

This comes over a month after the Ministry of Labour launched a mandatory biometric verification exercise for beneficiaries of the Inua Jamii Programme.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, May 13, Social Protection and Senior Citizen Affairs Principal Secretary Joseph Motari said the exercise, which was officially launched in Ilbisil, Kajiado Central Sub-County, targeted beneficiaries under the Older Persons Cash Transfer (OPCT) programme as well as caregivers under the Persons with Severe Disabilities Cash Transfer (PWSD-CT) programme.

"The Ministry of Labour and Social Protection, through the State Department for Social Protection and Senior Citizen Affairs, has today officially launched the Proof of Life exercise for Inua Jamii beneficiaries in Ilbisil, Kajiado Central Sub-County," the statement read.

Motari said the initiative involved the collection of biometric details from beneficiaries and caregivers to improve accountability and ensure only eligible individuals continued receiving support.

"The Government is introducing biometric registration, including fingerprint and facial capture, for beneficiaries under the Older Persons Cash Transfer (OPCT) programme and caregivers under the Persons with Severe Disabilities Cash Transfer (PWSD-CT) programme," the statement added.

Motari further explained the purpose of the nationwide verification exercise, which was expected to begin in June and run until the end of July 2026.

"The exercise aims to confirm that beneficiaries and caregivers enrolled in the Inua Jamii Programme are alive and present, in order to continue receiving programme benefits," the statement continued.

The State Department directed all targeted beneficiaries and caregivers to personally appear at designated centres during the exercise period.

"All OPCT beneficiaries and PWSD-CT caregivers must physically present themselves at designated biometric capture centres with their original National Identity Cards. The specific locations and dates will be communicated by Social Development Officers," the statement further read.