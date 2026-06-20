Editor's Review The Ministry of Defence has been recognized as the best-performing ministry after receiving the top award during the inaugural National Productivity and Performance Conference.

The Ministry of Defence has been recognized as the best-performing ministry under the 2024/2025 Performance Contract after receiving the top award during the inaugural National Productivity and Performance Conference.

In a statement on Friday, June 19, Defence Cabinet Secretary Soipan Tuya said the award was presented by President William Ruto at the Kenya School of Government.

Tuya, Principal Secretary for Defence Patrick Mariru, and Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) Assistant Chief of Defence Forces Personnel and Logistics Peter Limo received the honor on behalf of the ministry.

"Together with the Principal Secretary for Defence, Dr. Patrick Mariru and the Kenya Defence Forces, (KDF) Assistant Chief of Defence Forces Personnel & Logistics Maj Gen Peter Limo, we were honored this morning , to receive the Best Performing Ministry Award under the 2024/2025 Performance Contract from President William Ruto at the inaugural National Productivity and Performance Conference held at the Kenya School of Government," Tuya said.

The Defence CS noted that the recognition reflected the ministry's efforts in improving efficiency and delivering on government priorities.

"This recognition affirms the Ministry of Defence’s outstanding performance in advancing Government priorities through strengthened institutional efficiency, enhanced service delivery, accountability, and the institutionalisation of a results-based approach under the national performance contracting and productivity framework," she added.

File image of President William Ruto and Defence CS Soipan Tuya

Tuya further credited the achievement to the commitment and professionalism demonstrated by members of the Kenya Defence Forces and civilian staff within the ministry.

"It is a timely affirmation of the patriotism, dedication, discipline, and professionalism of the men and women of the Kenya Defence Forces, and civilian staff of the Ministry, who serve alongside them, in advancing the Ministry’s mandate. Their collective commitment continues to strengthen institutional excellence, enhance operational readiness, and ensure responsive and effective service delivery to the nation," she further said.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Cooperatives and MSMEs Development also received recognition during the event after emerging as the top performer in the Ministerial Best Improved Performance Category for the 2024/25 financial year.

Cabinet Secretary Wycliffe Oparanya welcomed the award, saying it reflected the ministry's dedication to improving service delivery for cooperatives and small businesses across the country.

"The Ministry of Cooperatives and MSMEs Development is honoured to receive a Certificate of Recognition for attaining 1st Position in the Ministerial Best Improved Performance Category during the 2024/25 Financial Year.

"This achievement reflects our commitment to excellence, accountability, innovation, and effective service delivery to cooperatives and Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) across the country," he stated.

Oparanya said the recognition would motivate the ministry to further strengthen the cooperative sector and support MSMEs as key drivers of economic growth and employment.

"This recognition is a testament to the dedication of our staff, stakeholders, and partners. While we celebrate this milestone, we also view it as a challenge to raise the bar even higher. We remain committed to strengthening the cooperative movement, expanding financial inclusion, and creating an enabling environment for MSMEs to drive economic growth and job creation," he added.