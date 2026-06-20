Editor's Review The Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) has opened the 11.3-kilometre Mombasa-Kwa Jomvu Interchange to traffic, bringing to an end years of delays.

The Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) has opened the 11.3-kilometre Mombasa-Kwa Jomvu Interchange to traffic, bringing to an end years of delays.

In a statement on Friday, June 19, KeNHA announced that the project was now substantially complete and ready for use by road users.

"The 11.3-kilometre Mombasa-Kwa Jomvu Interchange has officially been opened to traffic, marking a major milestone in the project’s implementation. The project has attained a 99.4 per cent completion rate, with only minor outstanding works remaining," the statement read.

File image of the Mombasa-Kwa Jomvu Interchange

KeNHA explained that the project had faced challenges during its implementation, particularly regarding compensation matters, which contributed to delays in completion.

According to the agency, the issues were eventually resolved, allowing construction activities to progress and paving the way for the road's opening.

"The project had previously experienced delays due to compensation challenges. However, following the resolution of the outstanding issues, construction works progressed successfully, enabling the opening of the road to motorists," the statement added.

File image of the Mombasa-Kwa Jomvu Interchange

KeNHA noted that road users can now expect improved movement and enhanced safety along the route.

"Motorists can now enjoy improved traffic flow along this key corridor, with smoother travel, reduced congestion, and enhanced road safety expected along the route," the statement concluded.

File image of the Mombasa-Kwa Jomvu Interchange

This comes a day after the government provided an update on the progress of the Ngong Road-Naivasha Road Overpass at the Junction Mall intersection in Nairobi.

In a statement on Wednesday, June 17, the Kenya Vision 2030 Delivery Secretariat said the project is expected to transform mobility for thousands of motorists and commuters who use the route daily while also enhancing safety.

"The development comprises a four-lane flyover, upgraded junctions, pedestrian walkways, cycling lanes, improved drainage systems, modern street lighting, and enhanced landscaping, all designed to improve mobility, safety, and urban order," the statement read.

The government explained that the project is designed to improve traffic movement and reduce delays for road users travelling between Nairobi and its neighbouring towns.

"Once completed, the overpass is expected to significantly reduce travel time between Ngong Town and the Central Business District, enhance traffic flow, and improve reliability for both private and public transport users," the statement added.

The government further stated that the benefits of the project extend beyond easing congestion, highlighting its potential contribution to economic growth and improved connectivity.

"Beyond easing congestion, the project will strengthen economic productivity by lowering transport delays and costs while improving access to key urban and peri-urban areas," the statement further read.