Editor's Review "Let me tell you, these people are useless and way below my level."

President William Ruto questioned Former Interior CS Fred Matiang'i's strong agitation for human rights, yet he still had not anwered questions on the River Yala massacre.

Ruto told Matiang'i that before he lectured him, he needed to answer questions on the multiple bodies of Kenyans found dumped in River Yala during his tenure as Interior Boss.

He added that before the Junilee Party Presidential hopeful calls for a memorial for the Gen Z killed in the June 25, 2024, protests, he should consider doing one for the River Yala victims.

"Now he is trying to question us and agitating for protests, yet he has not answered questions about the people who were killed and dumped in River Yala. Before you start giving us lectures, when will you do a memorial for them?" Ruto posed.

The Head of State also clapped back at his former Deputy, Rigathi Gachagua, for declaring him a one-term president.

A file photo of President William Ruto.

He stated that he could not be lectured by a man who had served only one term as a Member of Parliament (MP) and had a tarnished career in public service.

"You came into government and brought in tribalism and pride, which led to you being kicked out. You, a one-term MP, telling us 'Wantam'. My friend, you don't know who you are dealing with," Ruto reiterated.

The President also took a swipe at Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka, whom he accused of having nothing to show despite serving in government for more than four decades.

He declared that he was not intimidated by them and vowed to mop the floor with them in the 2027 General Elections.

"Let me tell you, these people are useless and way below my level. Let me first build roads, deal with matters of education, attend the G7 summit to speak about African issues, then we will meet next year," he added.

Meanwhile, President Ruto instructed Interior CS Kipchumba Murkomen to deal with the issue of goons and gangs for hire.

Murkomen declared a national crackdown on goons in the country, adding that nobody would be spared, including politicians who recruit youths as henchmen.