Editor's Review A fire broke out at Ofafa Jericho High School on Saturday evening, destroying property belonging to students after one of the school's dormitories was engulfed by flames.

A fire broke out at Ofafa Jericho High School on Saturday, June 20, destroying property belonging to students after one of the school's dormitories was engulfed by flames.

The incident occurred at around 5 p.m., prompting concern among parents, some of whom gathered at the school gate demanding to see their children.

School authorities, however, assured parents that all students were safe and accounted for.

Speaking after the incident, principal Anthony Thuo said no student was injured in the fire and that the school had put measures in place to accommodate the affected learners.

"There is no student who has been injured. All students have been accounted for by the school. We will make arrangements for where they will sleep," he said.

Thuo said investigations had already begun to establish the cause of the fire, which destroyed students' personal belongings in the affected dormitory.

"The students who have been affected are the 122 who were staying in the dormitory known as Kifaru. The 122 are affected in the sense that their belongings were destroyed in the fire," he added.

File image of Ofafa Jericho High School

This comes two weeks after Kisii School and Kakamega High School were closed after separate fire incidents.

Kisii School was shut down indefinitely after students allegedly set ablaze the room belonging to the school captain.

The fire reportedly started within the school compound while parents and guardians were visiting students, damaging the student leader’s room.

No injuries or deaths were recorded as school officials and emergency teams moved quickly to control the fire and prevent it from spreading to other parts of the institution.

Early findings suggested the incident happened at a time when tensions within the school had reportedly escalated, though authorities have not yet established the exact circumstances surrounding the alleged arson.

Following consultations involving the school administration, education officials, and security agencies, a decision was reached to temporarily close the institution as investigations continue.

"Hello, dear parents/guardians. In consultation with the board of management and with the prevailing circumstances, it has been decided that the boys leave for their homes today, 6th June," the school said in a communication to parents.

Meanwhile, a dormitory at Kakamega High School was destroyed after a fire broke out within the school compound.

Emergency personnel and firefighters responded to the scene and managed to contain the blaze as police officers launched investigations to establish the cause of the fire.

Some belongings were rescued from the affected dormitory, while no injuries were reported since students were attending classes when the incident occurred.