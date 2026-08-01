Editor's Review Kenya has been elected to the Council of the International Seabed Authority (ISA) for the 2027-2030 term.

Kenya has been elected to the Council of the International Seabed Authority (ISA) for the 2027-2030 term during the 31st Session of the ISA Assembly held in Kingston, Jamaica.

The appointment places Kenya among the countries responsible for contributing to the work of the ISA Council, which oversees the regulation and management of mineral-related activities in the international seabed area under the framework of the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).

In a statement on Saturday, August 1, Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary Korir Sing'Oei said the election demonstrates the trust the international community has placed in Kenya's commitment to global ocean governance and sustainable management of marine resources.

"This election reflects the confidence of the international community in Kenya's longstanding commitment to the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS); rules-based ocean governance; sustainable management of the common heritage of humankind; and advancing maritime scientific research, and an equitable and inclusive stewardship of the world's oceans," the statement read.

File image of Foreign Affairs PS Korir Sing'Oei

Sing'Oei affirmed that Kenya will continue working with member states of the International Seabed Authority to implement commitments made during key global blue economy conferences hosted by the country.

"Kenya will remain committed ensuring that the outcomes of the Nairobi Sustainable Blue Economy Conference and, the Mombasa Eleventh Our Ocean Conference - the first ever Our Ocean Conference held in the African region - are implemented in close partnership with ISA members, and in line with UNCLOS mandate," the statement added.

This comes months after Kenya secured a leadership role on the global health stage after being elected vice president of International Vaccines Institute (IVI).

In an update on Tuesday, April 28, Sing’oei confirmed that the election took place during a high-level meeting in Asia.

"This morning, in Manila, Philippines, the Global Council of the International Vaccines Institute (IVI) elected Kenya vice president of the institution.

"I commend our team in Seoul, Kenya Medical Research Institute (KEMRI) and Kenya BioVax Institute for the great outcome," he wrote.

The International Vaccines Institute (IVI) is an international, non-profit organization dedicated to improving global health through the discovery, development, and delivery of vaccines.

Its work includes conducting vaccine research and clinical trials, supporting countries in building local vaccine manufacturing capacity, strengthening immunization programs, and training scientists and health professionals.

The vice president role involves guiding the institution’s direction and supporting its governance at the highest level.

The vice president contributes to strategic leadership by helping shape IVI’s global priorities and long-term plans.

This includes working with other council members to determine focus areas, including which diseases and regions require urgent attention.