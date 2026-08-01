Editor's Review The construction of the new Mtwapa Bridge has reached another key milestone, with works continuing to transform one of the most important transport links along the Coast.

The construction of the new Mtwapa Bridge has reached another key milestone, with works continuing to transform one of the most important transport links along the Coast.

In a statement on Saturday, August 1, Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo said the project, which is being implemented by the Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA), will replace the existing congestion-prone crossing with a larger and more efficient bridge connecting the two counties.

"Implemented by the Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA), the project will replace a longstanding bottleneck at Mtwapa Creek with a modern 345-metre, four-lane dual-carriageway bridge, enhancing connectivity between Mombasa and Kilifi counties along the region's tourism and trade corridor," he wrote.

File image of the Mtwapa Bridge

Omollo noted that construction has progressed to the substructure stage, where engineers are undertaking foundation works and reinforcing the next bridge pier that will support the bridge's superstructure.

"Construction has now advanced to the substructure phase, with works focusing on foundation preparation and reinforcement for the next bridge pier, which will support the superstructure of the balanced-cantilever crossing," he added.

File image of the Mtwapa Bridge

Omollo added that the bridge will feature a prestressed concrete design with a long main span and approach spans aimed at increasing road capacity.

"The prestressed concrete bridge will feature a 162-metre main span and two 91.5-metre approach spans, delivering greater capacity and improved traffic flow. The new bridge will carry the main traffic stream, while the existing two-lane bridge will be retained as a service route for local access into Mtwapa town," he further said.

File image of the Mtwapa Bridge

Omollo further stated that the project has been designed to improve safety and accessibility for all road users by incorporating dedicated pedestrian and non-motorized transport facilities alongside protective safety features.

"The design also incorporates pedestrian walkways, non-motorized transport facilities and safety barriers to enhance mobility and protect more than 30,000 daily users," he concluded.

File image of the Mtwapa Bridge

This comes a day after the government announced that the Diani Modern Market in Mvindeni, Kwale County, is now fully operational following its commissioning by President William Ruto in May 2026.

In a statement on Friday, July 31, Omollo said the facility is part of the government's Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda (BETA), which seeks to empower small-scale traders, improve market infrastructure, and strengthen local enterprise.

He said the said the market was developed by the State Department for Housing and Urban Development and has been designed to accommodate a wide range of traders operating in the area.

"Developed by the State Department for Housing and Urban Development, the modern facility provides 219 stalls and accommodates hundreds of traders, including fresh produce vendors, mama mboga operators and other small businesses that drive the local economy," he wrote.

Omollo noted that traders have already begun enjoying the benefits of the new facility, saying the improved infrastructure has created a cleaner, safer and more organised trading environment that supports business growth.

"Traders are already benefiting from a clean, organized and secure trading environment that has enhanced business operations and expanded economic opportunities," he added.

Omollo further said the market has been equipped with several additional amenities aimed at supporting traders beyond the provision of stalls.

According to him, the integrated facilities will improve efficiency, reduce post-harvest losses and make the market more accessible and inclusive.

"The market goes beyond commerce by integrating essential support amenities, including cold storage facilities, ICT spaces, mothers' rooms, a food court and a social hall, creating a more efficient and inclusive business environment while reducing post-harvest losses and improving market access," he further said.